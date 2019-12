TL;DR: Through convoluted, nearly incomprehensible methodology, he’s probably about 6’1″. But we’re still not sure.

Wesleyan’s beloved leader and figurehead posing in a picture with President Michael Roth.

President Michael Roth is ~7.55 Roth-heads tall. Lin-Manuel Miranda is ~7.12 Roth-heads tall.

According to Google (and through undisclosed sources), Lin-Manuel Miranda is 5′ 9″.

Math. ( (Miranda-Ft / Miranda-Rothheads) x Roth-Rothheads = Roth-Ft)

Inches.

Q.E.D.