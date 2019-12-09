Procrastination Destination: What I Watched Between 10:00pm and 4:00am Last Night

Welcome to the first installment of Procrastination Destination, where Wesleying provides you with #content to get you through finals.

How a man of culture spends his time…

You know when you go see a play, have a good time, then return to your dorm room at 9:45pm, planning to go to bed early to recharge for finals week like a responsible person? Ya, me neither. [Screams internally.]

I spent five blurry hours yesterday watching YouTube. I went to bed at 4:23am. When I woke up at 11:30 the next morning, I looked at my browsing history. And boy, lemme tell you, I found some real gems!

So for today’s edition of “procrastination destination,” I thought I’d show you the highlights from my slow decent into tastelessness.

10:00pm: Three interpretations of Weber’s Opera, Der Freischütz (Off to a good start…)

10:33pm: Nixon in China (Opera by John Adams)

[“News has a kind of mystery”–wow, sure does, b! Also, this slaps.]

[The full thing is over two hours, but I won’t post it all here because I don’t agree with all of it, and because I don’t know what’s happening half the time.]

[Also, what a suite, John! DiD yOu Go tO WeSLeYaN?]

11:00pm: Contrapoints binge (for the nostalgia??)

[Still the best thing that’s ever come out of that hellish website.]

12:10am: “WHaT WAs BeN FraNkLIn’S DaiLy RoUTinE? LeT mE TRy LIvInG iT foR FiVe DaYS anD SeE iF i PaSs oUt!” (The decline begins)

[You don’t need to see this video.]

12:26am: Howard Sterns’s FIVE-PART INTERVIEW WITH HILLARY CLINTON WHAT AM I DOING

1:31am: “Rock Hudson Life Documentary” (Saw one of his movies in Language of Hollywood. Have never been the same since.)

2:03am: The Clash & The Kinks

[Abba wrote a song about Waterloo but this one is better. Also less creepy.]

2:27am: First Phil Ochs binge (he’s a bit brash, but that’s part of the charm, I guess)

[Phil Ochs was a protest singer during the 1960s. Most of you commies probably already know him.]

[Garbage recording :( ]

2:52am: The Kinks make a brief return

2:56am: First Woody Guthrie binge

[Woody is the real OG.]

2:00am: SNL posts its skits from the previous day’s episode

[You’ve already seen these.]

2:25am: Second Woody Guthrie binge

2:50am: Second Phil Ochs binge

2:59am: The Stones (but only that one song that appears in The Sopranos and The Departed?)

3:19am: Tiny Dancer?

[We’re reaching the end…]

3:47am: The Bee Gees’s cover of “Blowin’ in the Wind”

~4:25am: S L E E P.

In conclusion:

BOW TO MY TASTE!

AND DON’t PSYCHOANALYZE ME!

G’night. Stay rested!