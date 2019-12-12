Procrastination Destination: 99 Problems but a Stitch Ain’t One

Hi friendos. Today, I’m going to talk about knitting. Nobody in my life ever loved me enough to teach me how to knit, so I learned exclusively through videos like this. Now, I’m a straight-up string freak, up to the point where I have a folder of downloaded Ravelry patterns on my computer.

But here’s the secret: It’s easy. Too easy. What you need:

String

Two sticks, preferably similar

That’s it! Here’s a scarf I’m making right now.

Isn’t that the coolest? I made that! Me! And all it took was a ball of yarn and some knitting needles.

And listen, I’ve got so much yarn left on this ball. But if I don’t think it’s long enough, I’m going to get more yarn at Middletown’s own Pamela Roose later. This scarf can be as long as I want it to be! And I want it to be long! So long! This scarf is going to last me the rest of my life! I just can’t stop knitting guys! Haha! Where are my fellow knit-heads at? It’s so fun! LOL!

help me i can’t stop