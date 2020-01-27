Daniel Jewell-Tyrcha ’22 Passes Away

It is with a heavy hearts that we share this email from President Michael Roth. On Sunday, January 26th, 2020, at approximately 8:20 pm EST, President Roth informed the Wesleyan community of the passing of Daniel Jewell-Tyrcha ’22. According to news reports, Dani was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Maromas Road in Middletown late on Saturday evening, and passed away earlier today at Hartford Hospital. The accident is still being investigated by authorities.

Dani was a sophomore double majoring in American Studies and African American Studies. Most recently, they were working as a production assistant on a film co-written and directed by Candace April Cirilo ’22. They were also involved in the theater community on campus, which included working as a costume designer on the fall 2018 Second Stage production of Straight.

The full text of the email is after the jump:

Dear friends, It is with deep sadness that we write to inform you of the death of Wesleyan student, Daniel Jewell-Tyrcha ’22. Dani passed away today following a car accident that occurred last night. We offer our condolences to Dani’s family, friends, and loved ones. For those members of our community struggling with this tragic event who would like to come together to share grief and receive support, the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life (ORSL) and Counseling andPsychological Services (CAPS) will offer a support space on Tuesday, January 28 at 5 p.m. in the ORSL lounge (169 High St., second floor). Members of CAPS and ORSL are reaching out individually to students who may have been particularly impacted by this tragedy. However, any student in need of immediate support should contact CAPS at (860) 685-2910 or a class dean. Faculty and staff who need support may contact the Employee Assistance Program at(800) 854-1446. Wesleyan is a caring community. We are all here to help one another. Expressions of condolence may be sent to Mike Whaley at mwhaley@wesleyan.edu, who will collect and forward them to Dani’s family. We will all hold them in our thoughts. Sincerely, Michael S. Roth President Mike Whaley Vice President for Student Affairs

It is moments like these when we realize the fleeting nature of life. Whether you knew Dani or not, your grief is real and valid. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the relevant services. Students are encouraged to seek support from CAPS, ORSL, and the class deans. Students can also speak with confidential, anonymous listeners at Wesleyan’s 8-to-8 service.