S&C Week 4 Menu

STAR & CRESCENT RESTAURANT

Located at the Alpha Delta Phi House (185 High St.)

LUNCH- 12:00-12:45

DINNER- 5:00-7:00

FIRST THREE FRESHMAN EAT FREE EVERY DAY!!!

TUESDAY-

LUNCH- Chimichurri Grilled Chicken or Roasted Crimini Mushroom Burritos. Garlic Black Beans, Cheddar, Roasted Sweet Onion & Poblano, Chipotle Salsa

DES- Snickerdoodle Cookies

DINNER- Greens w/ Charred Tomato Vin. Shrimp and Grits or Tofu and Grits. Creamy Sautéed Zucchini, Cheddar Grits, Bacon or Soy Bacon

DES- Chocolate & Cayenne Cake w/ Raspberry Coulis & Whipped Cream

WEDNESDAY-

LUNCH- Gruyere, Green Apple & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon or Soy Bacon

DES- Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Cookies

DIN- Greens w/ Honey & Thyme Vin. Baked Country Style Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken or Tofu. Cheddar Béchamel, Roasted Cauliflower, Sautéed Corn & Peas, Herb Toasted Panko

DES- Red Velvet Cake

THURSDAY-

LUNCH- Spicy Shrimp, Poblano & Corn Chowder(Vegetarian w/out Shrimp) w/ Scallion, Bacon or Soy Bacon. Served w/ Herb Focaccia

DES- Chocolate Chip & Walnut Blondies

DINNER- Greens w/ Red Wine Vin. Puerto Rican Rice and Beans w/ Adobo & Sazon Roasted Chicken or Tofu.

DES- Golden Rum Cake