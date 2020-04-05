ThEsiS CRaZy 2020!!!

Calling ALL thesisers!! It’s that time! Every year in the beginning of April, Wesleying publishes a series of interviews with senior thesis makers to showcase their masterpieces and talk all about the blood, sweat, tears, and blood that go into their year-long passion projects.

If you have a thesis you’re scrambling to submit later this month (and even if you’re on top of your work and ready to submit (liar)), click on this link to sign up for a quick Zoom interview with one of our writers! We’re so excited to see & share what you’ve been working towards.