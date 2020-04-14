Call for Seniors to Sign Petition to Support Senior Week and Commencement!

Hello Wesleying! Following the cancellation of in-person graduation in May, this petition requests an in-person graduation and senior week for the class of 2020, once it is safe to do so. We’ve all worked very hard in these past four years, and though serving the public health might dictate that we should hold off on any large celebrations, we believe that the senior class deserves an opportunity to commemorate the community and growth we’ve attained while on Wesleyan’s campus. We’re trying to get AT LEAST 600 senior signatures, so we could use all the support we can get! Parents, alumni, other students, and faculty can sign too—so please sign and share wherever/whenever you can! Feel free to reach out to Willis Weinstein ’20 wweinstein@wesleyan.edu with any questions
Find the petition here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZoytBtrR5xF3yGSTXkjL2CPOelm8HiEmJsGbt-dC5XvEqMg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1CwrfaTZMoYP7LaeicpUhd5QhBli1CJt-azlL5E2qGLkCLSp7V0QQrX5E&fbclid=IwAR3iKRWt_thsfzRZhIz6i3hM0NHetZiDoZVeSV2GbUMeJEeTj293pFqjTCc