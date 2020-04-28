Class of 2020 Commencement Delayed to May 2021 !!!!!

damn she is SO sexy from the sky
In a SHOCKING twist of events, President Roth has fulfilled my exact wishes and is rescheduling commencement to next spring!! May 2021 babyyyyyyyy :)))))
Michael, we don’t always see eye to eye, and I was starting to lose faith (just a little) in my alma mater, but honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this commencement update <3 <3 <3
Read on for Michael’s short and sweet email, and be sure to pop by the Senior Forum zoom meeting on Friday, May 1 at 3pm (eastern? who’s to say?)
From the desk of MRoth:
Dear seniors,
We are rapidly approaching the conclusion of a spring semester unlike any other. The Class of 2020 has been hit particularly hard, and the sadness is deep about missing your senior spring and the activities around Commencement. I have been proud to witness the resilience of your class—and of the entire Wesleyan community—in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Although we cannot be together in person, I would like to invite you to participate in a virtual Senior Forum, on Friday, May 1, at 3 p.m. This will be a chance for us to check in about the past few weeks and your remaining time as Wesleyan undergraduates. It will also be an opportunity for us to discuss plans to honor the mighty class of 2020! We will not gather this spring, but we will have Commencement. Here is what we’re thinking now:
- A virtual ceremony on Sunday, May 24 (the current date for Commencement). This will be a prerecorded ceremony conferring degrees upon seniors, and it will include my remarks, and, more importantly those from the senior class speaker and the Honorary Degree Recipients.
- An in-person celebration on campus next May 2021. This celebration will include some class activities and the Commencement ceremony.
- A senior class website for seniors to share memories.
- Diplomas and other keepsakes to be mailed to seniors in early June.
Friday’s virtual Senior Forum is a Zoom video webinar. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns. You may send questions in advance to: presoffice@wesleyan.edu. You can use the following information to participate:
I look forward to reconnecting with you on May 1. In the meantime, be safe and stay well!
Sincerely,
Michael S. Roth
President