Class of 2020 Commencement Delayed to May 2021 !!!!!

In a SHOCKING twist of events, President Roth has fulfilled my exact wishes and is rescheduling commencement to next spring!! May 2021 babyyyyyyyy :)))))

Michael, we don’t always see eye to eye, and I was starting to lose faith (just a little) in my alma mater, but honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this commencement update <3 <3 <3

Read on for Michael’s short and sweet email, and be sure to pop by the Senior Forum zoom meeting on Friday, May 1 at 3pm (eastern? who’s to say?)

From the desk of MRoth: