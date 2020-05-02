The Impeachment that Exposed the WSA: An Investigation

this article has been the collaborative effort of sdz, hen, fern, and fos

Late in the evening on Thursday, April 30th, an anonymous student published a blog post on Medium.com titled “On Impeachments & Coverups.” The article alleged misconduct on the part of several WSA members and cited the impeachment of Huzaifa Khan ‘22, who was then running unopposed for the WSA presidency. Until this point, few outside of the WSA had heard about Huzaifa’s impeachment and proximal resignation. The post was disseminated to the student body via the WesAdmits Facebook groups by Fitzroy Pablo Wickham ‘21. Several hours later, Khan issued his own lengthy response via Wes Admits 2023, announcing the end of his candidacy.

These developments came as a shock. Wesleyan’s student government wields far more power than its counterparts at peer institutions (including being directly in charge of over $800,000 in funds), and the members of the WSA are now tasked with leading the student response to an unprecedented global crisis. The last we knew, the WSA was working hard to advocate for students, and its efforts appeared to be running smoothly.

The WSA is pursuing measures to bring aid to Wesleyan students, and many of its efforts have a particular focus on students of first-generation, low-income (FGLI) backgrounds. Alongside the rest of the Leadership Board, Huzaifa took the lead on these initiatives, and was a public-facing advocate for students, both at meetings and on social media. In the eyes of most students, and of this here blog, it seemed that the WSA was fulfilling its duty to represent student interests to the Administration.

So what went wrong? And why should you care about the wheelings and dealings of our student government? After all, any student group is prone to miscommunications, drama, and other issues, right?

Unfortunately, the Medium post is just the latest in a series of bizarre events we uncovered as we started investigating the impeachment. We learned that Huzaifa was impeached, that he resigned hastily before the WSA could notify the school, that the WSA covered it all up, and that he then ran for president unopposed is nothing less than bizarre. And the fact that this was all happening amidst a moment of not only campus-wide, but worldwide chaos? Well, we were just floored.

It’s true that during this global pandemic, senators have worked tirelessly to distribute funding and critical information. But, these developments raise questions. How did the WSA, an institution meant to represent the interests of the student body, become so entrenched in its own mess? And, how can we trust the WSA to serve students and hold the administration accountable when it seems like it’s struggling to hold itself accountable?

[Editor’s note: a fellow Wesleying editor

Mar. 8 – Mar. 29 – Wesleyan announces suspension of in-person classes and transitions online WSA creates WSA Supplementary Emergency Fund to provide relief to students dealing with COVID 19-related costs. Mar. 30 – Apr. 12 – Huzaifa messages an applicant for the Emergency Fund via Facebook Messenger. Applicant emails WSA president Justin Ratkovic ‘20 and SBC chair Aditi Shenoy ‘20 informing them of the incident, saying that Huzaifa’s behavior was “outside the limits of professionalism.” Later, Huzaifa sends a message to the applicant apologizing for his behavior. Apr. 13 – Apr. 19 – Huzaifa decides to run for WSA president. Then-Chief of Staff Adam Hickey ’22 serves impeachment to Huzaifa. Adam and Huzaifa resign. WSA does not continue with impeachment hearings. Two WSA senators withdraw from the presidential and vice presidential elections. Apr. 20 – Apr. 27 – A haze. Nothing too exciting. WSA elections begin. Apr. 28 – May 1 – sdz and hen don’t leave their laptops for 96 hours. Wesleying receives an open letter written by the original applicant, and begins working on an article. Three days later, an edited version of the open letter is anonymously leaked on Medium. Following the posting of the letter, Huzaifa suspends his presidential campaign. May 2 – This article is posted.

How did Wesleying get involved?

On the morning of Tuesday, April 28th, the authors of an open letter asked Wesleying to publish the piece as a guest post. (This letter was more or less the one posted later on Medium.) Upon reading it thoroughly, we decided that the letter should not be posted in its original form. While it told a compelling story, it contained some derogatory comments, conflicting and omitted information, and serious allegations like abuse and blackmail about specific people without giving mentioned parties the opportunity to respond.

We wanted to do our due diligence, and as such, launched an investigation into the letter’s allegations. This process was not straightforward. We were under a deadline, since the WSA presidential election (in which an impeached and resigned presidential candidate was running unopposed) would close on Friday, May 1st. In the last three days, we’ve led interviews over Zoom, phone, email, and text. We’ve received conflicting information and endless screenshots. We’ve learned more about WSA drama than we probably ever wanted to. We were so deep in the mud, it was sometimes a struggle to step back and remember what the main point of this article was.

We’re not here to mediate the WSA’s mess, or figure out who said what and when, or determine whether or not impeachment was warranted. Quite honestly, all of that is the WSA’s job, and that’s what the impeachment hearing would have been for. We simply want to provide context and the relevant information.

How WSA Impeachment Works

There is no mention in the WSA Constitution of what to do in the event of the proximal resignation of the senator in question. bylaw IV.01, a senator may be impeached if they demonstrate “failure to fulfill their duties to the College Body and/or the General Assembly (GA).” To be clear, impeachment is not the same as removal. Impeachment is the process of “investigation and presentation of a senator’s violations,” while removal is specifically the “dismissal of an impeached senator from the GA” following a vote.

An impeachment is not an indictment, but rather the beginning of a conversation. It is an opportunity for WSA and other concerned individuals to ask questions, discuss the charges, and decide whether the grounds are legitimate.

Former WSA Senator Huzaifa Khan was impeached via student impeachment. During this process, a petition for impeachment must be signed by a minimum of 25 students from the student body (they need not be WSA senators), and then filed to the Chief of Staff. Articles of impeachment are served to the senator by the Chief of Staff within three days of the petition’s filing, after which impeachment proceedings begin. However, there is no mention in the WSA Constitution of what to do in the event of the proximal resignation of the senator in question.

The Impeachment of Huzaifa Khan

The charges brought against Huzaifa were based on the issue of whether he violated the WSA Code of Conduct by contacting a student (“the Applicant”), a former WSA senator who had a pending funding request from the WSA Supplementary Emergency Fund (WSASEF). Huzaifa had instigated the conversation with the individual over Facebook. The Applicant felt that Huzaifa misused privileged information in order to suggest that her funding request was in peril due to decisions she had made during her time in the WSA.

Huzaifa and Aditi Shenoy ‘20 were the co-leads of the committee which distributes the money from this fund. The committee evaluates each case as a whole, but only Huzaifa, Aditi, and the case’s point person knew the identity of the requestor. In an interview with Aditi, she told us that the committee was “really keen on not asking for too much information.”

Following the conversation between the Applicant and Huzaifa, the Applicant sent an email to WSA President Justin Ratkovic ‘20 and SBC Chair Aditi Shenoy. In this email, the applicant told the senators that Huzaifa’s instigation of a private Facebook conversation was “outside of the limits of professionalism demanded by his public position on the WSA,” and that Huzaifa’s actions had “caused a direct and proximate harm to [the applicant’s] mental and emotional well being.”

As a result of this incident, a petition for the student impeachment of Huzaifa Khan was passed around. Upon reaching 25 signatures, it was sent to Adam Hickey ‘22, the Chief of Staff at the time, and served to Huzaifa on April 16.

On April 17, a day after serving Huzaifa his articles of impeachment, Adam submitted his resignation. Adam told us he resigned because he was “uncomfortable with the situation Huzaifa’s impeachment placed [him] in as Chief of Staff.” A day later, Huzaifa submitted his own resignation to Justin (under normal circumstances, he would have resigned to the current Chief of Staff).

The Underlying Issues

While reading the transcript of their conversation, we were struck by the degree of emotion that the conversation elicited on part of the Applicant. It felt as if we were missing some portion of the conversation, something that would have been the smoking gun that incriminated Huzaifa.

We learned that the impeachment was not simply about the Applicant’s situation.

As we spoke to more people with firsthand knowledge of the impeachment articles, we learned that the impeachment was not simply about the Applicant’s situation. Students shared concerns about Huzaifa’s conduct as a WSA senator, and instances of abuse of power that extended beyond the Applicant’s situation. Some felt that Huzaifa had previously used his position and reputation within the WSA to manipulate his personal relationships. The continuation of the impeachment proceedings would have put Huzaifa’s competence as a senator on trial, and the impeachment proceedings would have given individuals a platform to air broader complaints about Huzaifa’s tenure as a senator.

Resignations and the WSA Presidential Election

The looming WSA Election was an important factor in these events. Huzaifa had made the decision to run for WSA president on Monday, April 13, three days before Adam informed him of his impeachment. However, he didn’t announce his campaign publicly through WesAdmits until Saturday, April 18, after his impeachment and resignation.

“He wanted very badly to avoid having the impeachment articles sent to the student body and having the WSA consider removal”

According to Huzaifa, before he withdrew:

I was confident I would have been acquitted by the GA after explaining the full situation, which was not outlined in the articles of impeachment, but felt that these individuals were leveraging material harm from an all-campus email announcing my impeachment for political gain…. I didn’t want to give them the satisfaction of having successfully blackmailed me, so I resigned.

However, Adam pushed back on the notion that this offer was “blackmail”: “Those who initiated the impeachment did not originally, or ever, intend to threaten Huzaifa with impeachment if he would not drop out… the ‘offer’ was not made until Huzaifa made it clear to me that he wanted very badly to avoid having the impeachment articles sent to the student body and having the WSA consider removal.”

[Editor’s Note: We want to note that blackmail is a serious claim that carries legal weight, and anytime a source used this term we made sure to mention this. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, blackmail means “The action, treated as a criminal offense, of demanding payment or another benefit from someone in return for not revealing compromising or damaging information about them” (Emphasis added). As per 18 U.S. Code §?873, the legal punishment of blackmail is “Whoever, under a threat of informing, or as a consideration for not informing, against any violation of any law of the United States, demands or receives any money or other valuable thing, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.” We are not including these definitions for the purpose of arguing that anyone in this story should be convicted or accused of blackmail. We are including these definitions to highlight the severity of this allegation and note that it should not be thrown around haphazardly, especially when you don’t know its full definition, which seems to be the case here.]

Adam then told Huzaifa that if he resigned, he did not believe that the WSA would have appropriate footing to present the Articles of Impeachment to the student body and at the next WSA meeting. Thus, Huzaifa chose to resign and the Articles of Impeachment were never brought up in the WSA General Assembly.

Huzaifa also continued his campaign for WSA president, against the advice of WSA president Justin Ratkovic, who had privately asked him to consider dropping out due to his impeachment and resignation.

Meanwhile two other WSA senators, Felicia Soderberg ‘22 and Emily McEvoy ‘22, were listed on the ballot for WSA president and vice president respectively. But Felicia and Emily decided to withdraw from the election on Saturday, April 18. Their decision was due to discomfort with the environment of the WSA, especially with regards to Huzaifa’s impeachment process. While interviewing Felicia, she told us, “I was frankly overwhelmed with the manipulation and lack of transparency that I saw second-hand during the week prior with regards to the impeachment and resignations. My running mate no longer felt safe running and I supported her decision.”

Felicia remarked that she believed the student body should have been notified of Huzaifa’s impeachment, despite his resignation. She also alluded to the possibility that if their campaign were to continue, they might “be accused of ‘blackmail’ (as [Emily] was), or unfair campaigning.” (See Editor’s Note above regarding the term “blackmail.”)

As a result of Felicia and Emily’s withdrawal, Huzaifa and his running mate Chelsea Dixon ‘22 were listed on the ballot as unopposed candidates. Felicia later announced that she would be running for WSA president as a write-in candidate. She says that her decision to run as a write-in candidate was prompted by her learning that Huzaifa’s impeachment had not been announced in any way to the student body.

The WSA Leadership’s Decision to Stay Silent

After our litany of interviews we were finally able to comprehend the circumstances that resulted in Huzaifa’s impeachment. It was now time that we step back and evaluate the role of the WSA, particularly the Leadership Board.

Justin had privately counseled Huzaifa to drop out from the presidential election. However, there was no way to enforce Huzaifa’s suggested withdrawal

In the eyes of Justin and others on the Leadership Board, this decision was in line with the impeachment precedent set in the case of WSA senator Bodhi Small ‘22 earlier this semester. Justin told us the Leadership Board determined that the purpose of impeachment is a “necessary removal” of an individual, not an evaluation of their job in office. Bodhi had refused to resign from his position prior to going abroad, and, since the WSA necessitates that students be on campus while they serve their WSA terms, impeachment was the only means by which to remove him from the Senate.

And yet, the impeachments of Bodhi and Huzaifa differed greatly in nature. Bodhi’s impeachment proceedings acted as a means to an end: he would be physically incapable of carrying out his duties as a WSA senator, and thus, his removal was imminent. But Huzaifa Khan was impeached because he was alleged to have acted inappropriately from his position as a WSA Senator, a member of the WSA Leadership Board, and as the co-lead of the WSASEF. His impeachment was an evaluation of his actions as WSA Senator. The only way to legitimately complete the evaluation is through a hearing in which the rest of the Senators could determine whether or not his actions constituted an impeachable offense.

As previously stated, Justin had privately counseled Huzaifa to drop out from the presidential election. However, there was no way to enforce Huzaifa’s suggested withdrawal. By the WSA Constitution and Bylaws, Huzaifa was well within his right to continue his campaign for WSA president, since any member of the student body is allowed to run regardless of their past work with the WSA. There was no precedent for suspending Huzaifa’s candidacy.

So was there a Cover-Up? (We think so.)

Despite what people’s intentions were, the WSA did in effect cover up the impeachment and ensuing resignation.

After many hours of scouring WSA bylaws (a punishment far worse than any suffering unpaid editors should endure), it was hard to categorize any of the WSA’s actions as directly conflicting with their bylaws and constitution. The grayest issue is the fact that there is no record of Huzaifa’s impeachment in any official WSA legislative folders, even though the matter constituted official WSA business.

Justin is adamant that there was no cover up, at least not intentionally. He described the removal of the impeachment documents from the WSA legislative folder as a benign, procedural action, rather than a strategic move to hide Huzaifa’s impeachment from the general public.

On April 18th, when the leadership board met to discuss how they would go about the impeachment hearing at the following day’s meeting. Then-Chief of Staff Adam Hickey promised Huzaifa that notice of his impeachment “wouldn’t go out in an all campus email if Huzaifa resigned before the Agenda was set”, Justin told us. “We were going off of precedent and the promises made by the Chief of Staff in [Bodhi’s] case”.

Small had received the same offer, and it was upon his refusal to resign that impeachment proceedings continued and the email was sent. Adam agrees that, when he was asked, he informed Huzaifa that his resignation would mean that the impeachment articles would not be sent out. When Huzaifa resigned, the articles were taken off the agenda of the following WSA meeting, and the articles were removed from the ‘pending legislation’ folder.

The impeachments of Bodhi and Huzaifa were wrongly conflated, despite their extremely different circumstances. To equate the contested charges in Huzaifa’s impeachment with Bodhi’s light-hearted, quasi-comical process (which ended with Bodhi voting in favor of his own impeachment) seems like a flat-out incorrect comparison. Bodhi’s impeachment was resolved as soon as he was removed from office, but Huzaifa’s impeachment proceedings were about personal accountability.

To not inform the Wesleyan student body of the impeachment that week–which not only resulted in a resignation but which also meant that potential student witnesses could not speak about their experiences publicly on the record–seems mind bogglingly irresponsible: to the witnesses and to the student body as a whole.

The Medium Piece (The leak)

After several days of initial due diligence, we decided a reported piece would offer more context and scope than the original open letter we received, which we made known to the student who sent it to us. At around the same time, we learned that the Argus had also been approached with a copy of the letter we’d received, and they also decided not to move forward with its direct publication.

6 hours later, on the evening of Thursday, April 30th, the open letter appeared on Medium.com and was posted to WesAdmits. The mystery arose: who posted the Medium article? We could not confirm whether the Medium article was created by the author of the open letter we originally received. 5 hours later, on May 1 at 3:26 am EST, Huzaifa suspended his campaign.