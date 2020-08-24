Unofficial Orientation 2020: Social Media Directory

This is a repost of hen’s modified repost of a Meli repost of a repostedrepost by wilk taken from caro‘s aggregation station social media directory that Gabe originally made. If you want your own super cool social media up here, hit us up staff[at]wesleying[dot]org.

At some point in your career at Wesleyan, The Argus just won’t come out soon enough or—heaven forbid—Wesleying won’t update quick enough for you to get some vital update or piece of news. Luckily for all of us, the fine people in charge of and around Wesleyan University are on top of this social media wagon, and sometimes, Facebook pages and Twitter feeds are your best shot for up-to-the-minute information. But even beyond the immediate, some of these pages and feeds, run by the departments or by student groups or even by anonymous individuals, can be interesting, thought-provoking, hilarious, and full of discussions, tips, commentary, and quips that will enrich your experience here. Or at the very least, give you a cheap laugh.

Here’s an updated collection of the essential (and currently active) social media accounts, as well as some of Wesleying’s personal favorites. This list isn’t complete, and new accounts are being created every year. Like, does Summies really need a parody Twitter? Chime in once again for things you think were passed over, because the official school-approved list (which doesn’t even include Wesleying) just won’t suffice. There are also individual Twitter feeds (both student and alumni) you’ll find useful to follow, but you’re on your own for discovering those. Nobody uses Pinterest, so don’t bother looking.

Primary News Sources (for everything important that goes on campus)

Wesleying

Extremely active social media maintained by various Wesleying staffers. We retweet a lot of stuff, sometimes humorously, sometimes seriously.

Wesleyan University

Maintained by the fine folks at the Office of University Communications, extremely active.

In addition to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: Tumblr – Flickr – Youtube – LinkedIn

The Wesleyan Argus

Wesleyan University’s bi-weekly, student-run newspaper. Only really updates social media or its website when the paper comes out on Tuesday and Friday

Secondary Sources (for more specific inquiries)

The Ankh

Wesleyan’s POC art publication

Aural Wes

Organizing, booking, and writing the Wesleyan music scene. Their website has some pretty great feature articles, and check their social media feeds for concert updates

Bon Appetit

The people who run our dining halls, if you didn’t know! It’s about as exciting as a Twitter run by a management company—which it is.

Career Center

Internship and job postings, career advice, events, meet and greets, and lots of exclamation marks.

Center for the Arts

Shows, blogs, events, and everything creative and Wesleyan-sponsored. Covers art/art history, music, theater, and dance.

They have a YouTube too

Center for the Humanities (or CHUM, as we call it)

One of the oldest humanities institutes in the US, and your source for Humanities events (which cover about a third of the departments here).

Center for Prison Education

Wesleyan’s acclaimed program providing liberal arts education to prisoners in three Connecticut correctional facilities. Their social media posts a lot about prison reform and social justice.

P.S. We FUCKING LOVE the CPE

Democrats

Wesleyan Democrats student group, being all liberal-like.

Democratic Socialists

Wesleyan Democratic Socialists student group, being all leftist-like.

Department of Astronomy

Space is cool so do it.

Department of Athletics

Scores, games, news, and other posts from our various NESCAC sports.

Department of Classical Studies

When in Greece and Rome, learn as the Grecians and Romans did.

The Wesleyan Fucking Film Series

The best f*cking film series you’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing. Not just for shut-ins and Film Majors.

Graduate Liberal Arts Studies

For when you’ve finished your four years here and want more.

Green Street Teaching and Learning Center

A Wesleyan-run community center providing arts education, outreach, events, and a recording studio.

The Groundhog

Wesleyan’s Onion-style satire site, with a website here.

Real PSafe

Keeping you #safe day in and day out. May or may not be run by Wesleying writers.

@Real_Psafe