Unofficial Orientation 2020: Social Media Directory

This is part of our 2020 Unofficial Orientation Series. A quick reminder that you can check out the rest of the series here and past years’ series here.
At some point in your career at Wesleyan, The Argus just won’t come out soon enough or—heaven forbid—Wesleying won’t update quick enough for you to get some vital update or piece of news. Luckily for all of us, the fine people in charge of and around Wesleyan University are on top of this social media wagon, and sometimes, Facebook pages and Twitter feeds are your best shot for up-to-the-minute information. But even beyond the immediate, some of these pages and feeds, run by the departments or by student groups or even by anonymous individuals, can be interesting, thought-provoking, hilarious, and full of discussions, tips, commentary, and quips that will enrich your experience here. Or at the very least, give you a cheap laugh.
Here’s an updated collection of the essential (and currently active) social media accounts, as well as some of Wesleying’s personal favorites. This list isn’t complete, and new accounts are being created every year. Like, does Summies really need a parody Twitter? Chime in once again for things you think were passed over, because the official school-approved list (which doesn’t even include Wesleying) just won’t suffice. There are also individual Twitter feeds (both student and alumni) you’ll find useful to follow, but you’re on your own for discovering those. Nobody uses Pinterest, so don’t bother looking.
Primary News Sources (for everything important that goes on campus)
Wesleying
- Extremely active social media maintained by various Wesleying staffers. We retweet a lot of stuff, sometimes humorously, sometimes seriously.
Wesleyan University
- Maintained by the fine folks at the Office of University Communications, extremely active.
- In addition to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: Tumblr – Flickr – Youtube – LinkedIn
The Wesleyan Argus
- Wesleyan University’s bi-weekly, student-run newspaper. Only really updates social media or its website when the paper comes out on Tuesday and Friday
Secondary Sources (for more specific inquiries)
The Ankh
- Wesleyan’s POC art publication
Aural Wes
- Organizing, booking, and writing the Wesleyan music scene. Their website has some pretty great feature articles, and check their social media feeds for concert updates
Bon Appetit
- The people who run our dining halls, if you didn’t know! It’s about as exciting as a Twitter run by a management company—which it is.
Career Center
- Internship and job postings, career advice, events, meet and greets, and lots of exclamation marks.
Center for the Arts
- Shows, blogs, events, and everything creative and Wesleyan-sponsored. Covers art/art history, music, theater, and dance.
- They have a YouTube too
Center for the Humanities (or CHUM, as we call it)
- One of the oldest humanities institutes in the US, and your source for Humanities events (which cover about a third of the departments here).
Center for Prison Education
- Wesleyan’s acclaimed program providing liberal arts education to prisoners in three Connecticut correctional facilities. Their social media posts a lot about prison reform and social justice.
Democrats
- Wesleyan Democrats student group, being all liberal-like.
Democratic Socialists
- Wesleyan Democratic Socialists student group, being all leftist-like.
Department of Astronomy
- Space is cool so do it.
Department of Athletics
- Scores, games, news, and other posts from our various NESCAC sports.
Department of Classical Studies
- When in Greece and Rome, learn as the Grecians and Romans did.
The Wesleyan Fucking Film Series
- The best f*cking film series you’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing. Not just for shut-ins and Film Majors.
Graduate Liberal Arts Studies
- For when you’ve finished your four years here and want more.
Green Street Teaching and Learning Center
- A Wesleyan-run community center providing arts education, outreach, events, and a recording studio.
The Groundhog
- Wesleyan’s Onion-style satire site, with a website here.
The Wesleyan Hermes
- Magazine of political, critical and creative thought. Wesleyan’s oldest progressive publication.
History & Theory
- Wesleyan’s quarterly academic journal focusing on the theory and philosophy of history, with executive editor Ethan Kleinberg, Prof. of History and Letters.
Information Technology Services
- Learn to love them. These guys and gals operate all the tech of Wesleyan, fix computers, solve viruses, and will let you know about any campus-wide technological difficulties.
Institute for Curational Practice in Performance
- Not just a newcomer to Twitter, but to Wesleyan: “The first institute of its kind, a center for the academic study of the presentation and contextualization of contemporary performance.”
Library
- Art Library, Olin, and SciLi are all united under the Library feeds. They post quotes of the day as well as book-related events and information.
Long Lane Organic Farm
- Wesleyan’s student-run organic farm, producing food to sell to farmer’s markets or the dining hall, or donated to charities.
- They have a Blogspot
Method Magazine
- Wesleyan’s student lifestyle magazine, posting sporadically. They have a YouTube. Also omg they took this joke well.
Jewett Center for Community Partnerships and Patricelli Center for Social Entrepreneurship
- Be civically engaged! Opportunities for getting involved are hereabouts.
Office of Equity and Inclusion
- Didn’t even know this existed until they got a Twitter the other day! Say hello!
Office of Residential Life
- Your guide to moving in, getting settled, and feeling safe and comfortable at Wesleyan.
Office of Sustainability
- Promoting sustainable practices and living across campus, and focused on reducing Wesleyan’s carbon footprint.
President Roth
- Holy shit holy shit Roth-dog himself! Pretty sure he does his tweeting himself (but maybe also his chief of staff?), cause there’s a lot of stuff about his book and he links his articles on HuffPo a lot.
- He has a Blog
Relay for Life
- The Wesleyan chapter of the spring overnight event raising money for the American Cancer Society.
SHOFCO
- Shining Hope For Communities, an amazing charity founded by Kennedy Odede ’12 with its own Wesleyan chapter.
Unlocked Magazine
- Student-run art and sexuality magazine.
Usdan University Center
- The focal point of activity and central programming space for the University. Unaffiliated with the superior @UsdanCooks.
Wes, Divest!
- Calling on Wesleyan University to clear its investments in fossil fuel companies.
Wesleyan Media Project
- A project tracking all campaign ads run by federal and state election candidates across the country.
- Your source for books and textbooks and everything book related that’s not at the libraries.
WesSlam
- Slam poetry team and club hosting competitions and writing workshops.
Wesleyan University Press
- All about the University’s publishing program, focusing on poetry, music, dance, science fiction studies, film-TV, and Connecticut history and culture. Also a major reason why we had the largest endowment-per-student in the country in the 50s.
WESU 88.1
- Wesleyan’s non-commercial community radio station. You can also see playlists and a blog on their website.
WesWell
- AKA the Office of Health Education, not only a place for free condoms and safe sex supplies, but also the home of the Peer Health Advocates office. Healthy minds, healthy bodies!
WesWings
- Owners and employees of WesWings post announcements, specials, promote their workers and alumni, and make nice with other Twitter pages. Highly recommended.
WILD (Working for Intelligent Landscape Design) Wes
- Student group redesigning the landscape of our fair campus, from WestCo to the Butts, documenting with lots of pictures. They have a WordPress.
WSA
- Wesleyan Student Assembly, undergraduate government, voice piece for The Man. But usually working hard to make this school better. Their website is pretty and has LOTS of resources.
Cardinals Sports Pages
Baseball— @WesBaseball
Basketball (Men’s) — @wes_mbball
Basketball (Women’s) — @wes_wbball
Cross Country — @Wes_XC
Field Hockey — @wes_fieldhockey
Football— @Wes_Football
Ice Hockey (Men’s) — @wes_mhockey
Ice Hockey (Women’s) — @wes_whockey
Lacrosse (Men’s)— @wes_mlax
Lacrosse (Women’s)— @WesLacrosse
Sailing— @WesSailing
Soccer (Men’s) — @Wes_msoccer
Soccer (Women’s) — @wes_wsoccer
Softball— @Wes_Softball
Squash — @wes_squash
Tennis — @wes_tennis
Track & Field — @Wes_TandF
Volleyball — @WesVolleyball
Wrestling — @weswrestling
Light Reading (for everything else)
200 Church
- Tried to “fit in” with the Wes Twitterati. Now kind of posts social justice things.
- @200church
Overheard At Wes
- The funniest things somebody else said on campus. Send in your submissions via email or tweet.
- @OverheardAtWes
Summies
- Hard to explain.
- …
- @Summiesisreal
Mikey S Roth
- Not actually the real Michael Roth. Or is he? #thisiswhy
- @mroth79
Real PSafe
- Keeping you #safe day in and day out. May or may not be run by Wesleying writers.
- @Real_Psafe
WeirdWes
- “The norm is a little skewed here, and everyone is cool with it.”
- @WeirdWes
WesHipster
- “wesleyan hipsters. so dope”
- @WesHipster
WeSNL
Writer’s Block
- Put together by the residents of 156 High. Usually indiscernable nonsense to people who don’t live there.
- @collectivefoot
Other Relevant Accounts Worth Following
In The ‘Cac
- An admirable account covering all 11 schools of the NESCAC. We’re buds with them.
- @InTheCac
Middletown Patch
- Online-only news coverage of Middletown, CT. Website over hereaways.
- Facebook – @MiddletnCTPatch
Middletown Press
- A daily newspaper covering Middlesex County, CT, run by editor Cassandra Day (formerly of the Patch). Find their website here.
- @MiddletownPress
Middletown Police Department
- Breaking news updates, arraignment reports, and the occasional #tbt from your friendly local police department.
- @CTMiddletownPD
NESCAC
- We’re all in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Read up on your competition here.
- @NESCAC
NoRA Cupcake Company
- Cupcake truck. Find it on late nights and taste heaven. Check for their weekly flavors and new inventions, and delicious photos.
- Facebook – @NoRACupcakeCo – Instagram
Post-Wesleying
- Imitation is the highest form of flattery, but when will they actually post anything?
- @postwesleying – Website
Whey Station
- A husband and wife-run mobile food (read: artisinal grilled cheese) truck that will become your best friend on late nights. Come here to find out hours and specials.
- Facebook – @wheystation
BONUS: Things You Think Are Wesleyan But Aren’t Actually Our Wesleyan
Wesleyan Mutual
- “offering specialist financial advice to doctors, dentists, teachers, and lawyers. Please don’t tweet personal details.” Challenge accepted.
- @Wesleyan
Wesleyan Church
- “Transforming lives, churches, and communities through the hope and holiness of Jesus Christ.” They’re a lot of what you see on #Wesleyan
- @WesleyanChurch
Wesleyan College
- College, not University. One is an all-girl’s school in Macon, Georgia; the other is us.
- @WesleyanCollege
Wellesley College
- Again, all-girl’s, in Massachusetts, not us.
- @Wellesley
Other Wesleyans
- @Wesleyan_university (doesn’t exist)
- @wesleyanuniv (not the real one)
- And John Wesley’s copycats: @IndWes, @Il_Wesleyan, @KyWesleyan, @OhioWesleyan,@WVWesleyan, @TexasWesleyan, @NEWesleyan, and I’m sure many, many others.