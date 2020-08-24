Unofficial Orientation 2020: What to Pack

This a coronavirus updated version of a not highly modified repost of Fern’s post from 2019 which was a highly updated version of Meli’s post from the year before, which is a repost of Sam’s post from the year before that, which is a repost of Jackson’s post from the year before that, which was a repost of Frizzly’s post from the year before that, which was a repost of Samira’s post in 2013.

The packing list: possibly the most exciting part of the entire pre-frosh experience. There’s nothing quite like that first pilgrimage to Bed Bath and Beyond, walking through the forest of twin XL sheets and Premium, Ultra High Thread Count, Norwegian-Silk-Worm-Excrement-Infused ® towels. Every which way you look there’s something else that you couldn’t possibly live without in the perfect dorm room you’ve conjured up in your head.

In past years the Wesleying packing list has been incredibly comprehensive in case you were going to forget your doormat. However, this year is not like any other year, and while your impulse is to bring all of your worldly possessions to your freshman dorm room, the University has been pretty consistent in their message to pack lightly. You definitely don’t want to be stuck with a crazy amount of stuff to move out in the event that Wes gets shut down. So take this extremely comprehensive list with a grain of salt, and maybe save it for next year. Anything I take off I’ll mention at the bottom of this post, and anything that I add that is covid-19 related I’ll mark in purple.

I’m also going to plug Wesleyan’s Waste Not Sale. In the spring of the previous year, students are invited to donate any items they no longer want to Waste Not. The Waste Not Sale takes place on September 1st and 2nd and is a great place to pick up a lot of things on this list for low prices. Anything on this list that you can buy at Waste Not I’ll mark in green. You can check prices here. Profits from the Waste Not Sale go towards environmentally-based projects, local charities, and financial aid. Please keep in mind however that Waste Not items may run out, so it’s your call if you want to buy an item before you arrive or at Wesleyan. This year, only the Class of 2024 will have access to the Waste Not Sale.

The list below is broken down into different general categories. Should it not satisfy you here are some links to Wesleyan made lists. Lots of the stuff like pens and notebooks may appear pretty obvious but I’ll put it in there in case you enjoy crossing things out.

But without further ado:

Study

Laptop (Also a laptop sleeve)

Pens

Pencils (Mechanical ones are nice)

Notebooks (You need 8 max, but if you’re good at managing your space you can probably do it with 2 or 3)

Desk lamp (Wesleyan does not provide desk lamps so this is a big one)

Sticky notes (useful for reminders)

A marker or sharpie

Scissors

Ruler

Stapler

Pencil Holder

Calculator (If you’re planning on taking a class that may require one: mainly in STEM or econ)

Folders/binders (might be useful for keeping readings organized although not necessary)

Printer (However there are lots of printers you can use around campus)( Perhaps too bulky for this year) Printer ink and paper

External Hard Drive (never hurts to have a backup or two just in case. The Google Drive account connected to your Wesleyan email comes with unlimited space so that can also be a good alternative to an external drive)

Organize

Backpack

Good ol’ milk crates (or just storage bins if you like your room to look nice)

Little whiteboard for your door (Penis drawings become an art form)

Big whiteboard for inside your room (can do wonders for your organization and time management)

Command strips/hooks (these are a game changer for hanging things)

Organizing trays

Sewing kit (I bought one and I used it so you never know, but if you don’t bring one someone will let you borrow one)

Swiss army knife (could be useful, but not necessary)

Scotch Tape (bc why not)

Lounge

Rug (Really ties the room together)

Extension cord (I’d recommend waiting until you see your room and then buying one after, some rooms have an insane number out outlets while others only have one or two)

Headphone/Earbuds (Definitely worth having)

Speakers

Mirror

Photos from home and some way of putting them up

Posters/art

Fan (can be super useful for those three weeks of heat right before winter starts)

Bathe (All toiletries, body wash, shampoo, and the like are available at Weshop if you don’t want to have to travel with them)

Towels (Two or three is ideal)

Bathrobe (Actually super nice to have)

SHOWER FLIP FLOPS (Think of the generations of people who have used that shower before you and all the things that have touched that shower floor, do you really want your feet to be in contact with that?)

Shower caddy (not super necessary as many bathrooms have cubbies in which you can store your stuff. This year, you might want to avoid keeping your personal stuff in shared spaces. )

Comb

Hair dryer

Body wash

Shampoo/Conditioner

Razor/shaving cream

Facewash

Face lotion

Lip balm (pretty useful)

Deodorant

Body lotion

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Floss

Nail Cutter

SUNSCREEN (Yes you can get sunburns even in the winter because the white snow reflects)



Sleep

Twin XL sheets (might be worth getting 2 sets although this isn’t necessary)

Pillows (Tip: you use a pillow every single day, invest in a good one)

Mattress pad (This is basically essential. Different levels of mattress pads do exist, choose carefully or you might end up with a meh sheet of foam that doesn’t do much)

Comforter/comfy blankets (Something nice and comfy)

Sleeping bag/light blanket (If you have a sleeping bag and have space to bring it you might as well because you never know, otherwise it’s not too necessary)

Health Stuff

FACE MASK! (Multiple if you can. Wes says to wear it, like, always)

Your prescriptions (There is a pharmacy in the Walgreens down the road for potential refills)

Band-Aids



Ibuprofen (Especially important this year for corona-fevers!)

Thermometer (You will have to report your temperature to the Health Center regularly)

Cough Drops

Contacts/contacts solution and case/glasses

Coldeze/Motrin/Emergen-C (If you have a cold you can ask the health center for a cold kit, which includes “common over the counter medicine, cough drops and other goodies to help relieve some of your cold symptoms.” But chances are the health center will be a ~little~ busier this year than in the past, so it’s probably best to come with your own cold medicine.)

Tampons and pads ( The Davidson Health Center sells packs of 15 tampons or 10 pads for $2.00 each )

Vitamins

Hand sanitizer (If you’re on the move, ya gotta)

[Editors’ note: Gatorade and its more sophisticated cousin Pedialyte. You’ll thank us later.]

Clean

Air freshener of some sort (Also available at Weshop)



Laundry hamper (Must have)

Laundry detergent /pods Editor’s note: allllllright. we all know you’re buying tide pods for a lil midnight snacc. But actually, tide pods are an environmental nightmare and don’t disintegrate completely, which might even ruin your **EDGY ALL-BLACK WARDROBE** too, so stick with some good old powder or liquid detergent. Wear your clothes in the shower. 2 for 1. And when you inevitably lock yourself out of your room, you won’t be chilling in a tiny-ass towel waiting for your roommate to come back from basketball practice because you forgot your phone in your room. The room that you locked. Seems personal but ok

Tide Pen (Pretty useful)

Vacuum (Essential if you have a rug, all sorts of stuff will get in there)

Paper towels (Useful, but instead of packing these buy them at Weshop)

Trash bin (Wesleyan does not provide these)

Trash bags

All-purpose cleaner (Great for quickly cleaning shared spaces and keeping yourself covid-free!)

Eat (Most of this stuff I wouldn’t pack and instead just buy when I arrive. Price Chopper on Wash is cheap & good!)

(editor’s note 2019: everything on this list is huge, pls invest)

Refrigerator (Actually pretty nice to have) (you can 100% wastenot it but also look out for upperclassmen selling there’s on wesadmits!) (might be difficult to move in and out by yourself this year…)

Microwave (available in all dorm kitchens, but may also be nice to have) Microwave safe bowl/plate

Electric Water Boiler

Tupperware (Super useful for when you want to take some food from Usdan for later)

Mug (you can get so many cool ones from waste not from years past)(you can also get shot glasses at waste not lmao)

Travel mug

Water bottle

Utensils

Cups (You can get real cups and be fancy but you can also just get solo cups at Weshop)

Dishes (Not super necessary. You can go fancy and get real plates or just skip the trouble and get some disposable ones at Weshop)

Bottle opener (Also available at Weshop)

Zip Lock bags

SNACKS!! (Maybe some of those Wesleying famous chocolate acai berries)

Dress

Hangers (you can get tons and tons and tons and tons of these at Waste Not)

Boots for the winter (of the rain and snow variety)

Good ol’ normal shoes

Maybe some nicer ones too



Socks

Shirts

Sweater/hoodie

Light and heavy jackets

Bottoms: pants/skirts/tights

Work out clothes

FACE MASKS AGAIN! I’m telling you, these are going to be the new center of Wesleyan fashion)

Sweats/loungewear

Lots and lots of underwear (Like socks, you can never have too many pairs)

Things to keep you warm: Hat/gloves/scarf

Umbrella

Accessories: jewelry/bags/sunglasses/watch

Swimsuit

Recommended: One v fancy outfit for a ~formal~ that you’ll always hope to be, but never actually are, invited to. Formal season is a thing. it’s a thing.

[Editor’s note: PACK LIGHTLY! For the fall semester you will be home again before Thanksgiving before it gets really cold.]

Specific Wesleyan Move in Stuff

You’ll probably get a list of things to bring with you to orientation, but it’s a smart idea to bring a government-issued ID, your bank account info (account/routing number) if you’re applying for a campus job.

Debit/credit card/$$$$ (#expensleyan)

Things from past year’s lists that didn’t make this year’s