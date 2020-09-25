Ranking Green Fictional Characters According to Their Relevance in My Life

1. Shrek – (obviously)

2. Mike Wazowski

3. The Geico Gecko – (Save 15% or more on car insurance?)

4. Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy

5. Disgust from Inside Out – (quiet literally a mood)

6. Larry the Cucumber from Veggie Tales – For your viewing pleasure

7. Oscar the Grouch – “You’d be a grouch, too, if you lived in a trash can!”

8. The aliens from Toy Story that say “the clawwwww”

9. The Hulk (not bruce banner) – Spoiler alert his secret is that he’s always angry

10. The Green M&M – iykyk

11. Wicked Witch of the West/Elphaba

12. Kermit the Frog – Brings light to the difficulties of being green in this economy

12. Rex from Toy Story – “I don’t like confrontations!”

14. The Grinch

15. Yoda – “There is no try”

16. Flubber

17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – I honestly dk

18. Toad from Frog and Toad

19. The Green Care Bear

20. The Green Giant

21. Gumby