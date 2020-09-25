Ranking Green Fictional Characters According to Their Relevance in My Life

1. Shrek – (obviously)
2. Mike Wazowski
3. The Geico Gecko – (Save 15% or more on car insurance?)
4. Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy
5. Disgust from Inside Out – (quiet literally a mood)
6. Larry the Cucumber from Veggie Tales – For your viewing pleasure
7. Oscar the Grouch – “You’d be a grouch, too, if you lived in a trash can!”
8. The aliens from Toy Story that say “the clawwwww”
9. The Hulk (not bruce banner) – Spoiler alert his secret is that he’s always angry
10. The Green M&M – iykyk
11. Wicked Witch of the West/Elphaba
12. Kermit the Frog – Brings light to the difficulties of being green in this economy
12. Rex from Toy Story – “I don’t like confrontations!”
14. The Grinch
15. Yoda – “There is no try”
16. Flubber
17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – I honestly dk
18. Toad from Frog and Toad
19. The Green Care Bear
20. The Green Giant
21. Gumby