HALLOWEEN COSTUME SUBMISSION 2020!!!

Duh

How is it that Spooky Season is upon us??? Wasn’t it just April????

Just like every fucking other thing in our lives, Halloween is going to look a bit different this year. Gone is the opportunity to wear lingerie and call it a costume while walking around in sub-thirty degree weather, and chasing a shot down with fun sized candy bars loses a bit of its luster when you can only do it alone in your dorm.

Wesleying to the rescue! As we have in years past, we’re giving you the opportunity to showcase your Halloween lewks! Submit a picture of your costume here, and then we’ll feature you in a post later in the week. Bonus points if your costume is… topical to the current situation, or if you find a clever way to incorporate your mask. Socially distant/COVID-podded costumes also welcome!