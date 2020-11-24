Increased COVID Cases and the Reslife Hazard Pay Petition: What you Need to Know

Following an increase in COVID cases, several Residential Life student employees are petitioning for hazard pay. Here’s what you need to know:

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Dean Rick Culliton announced that due to a rise in COVID cases at Wesleyan, students were encouraged to leave campus as soon as possible.

Following this message, ResLife student staff received an email reminding staff that they are expected to “be available during emergencies to assist in assuring the safety and security of residents.” As a result, many members are expected to stay on campus until Wednesday, Nov. 25, when campus formally closes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24 (that’s today!), a member of the United Student/Labor Action Coalition sent an email on behalf of numerous student workers to Fran Koerting, the Director of Residential Life. The email included a letter that argues for $250 hazard pay compensation due to the increased COVID risk involved in staying on campus. There is also a petition.

Full text of Dean Rick's email, the email to ResLife staff, and the email to Fran Koerting are below.

Dean Rick’s email (Nov. 19):

To the Campus Community: I write today with an important update on Wesleyan’s operations, as we have seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus in recent days. Given the community spread we see all around the country and our own new positive tests, we have determined that additional measures are needed to restrict interactions among those on campus. Starting tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 20), those classes that were to meet in-person before Thanksgiving, will meet remotely. Faculty will be in touch with students about all relevant adjustments. With Thanksgiving recess less than a week away, students who have received a negative result from their most recent test are advised to leave campus as soon as they are safely able to do so. Students who have not yet received the result of their most recent test should wait to travel. Students who receive a positive test result, experience any symptoms, or believe they may have been exposed to COVID in recent days should contact Health Services at 860-685-2470. Before leaving campus, students must return their keys to one of the key drop boxes (located at North College, Exley parking lot, and Admission parking lot), and follow the closing instructions. For the safety of one’s family and home community, upon returning home, students should ideally quarantine for 14 days. However, some health authorities have recommended a four-day quarantine followed by a COVID test with negative results. Immediately, we are implementing additional campus restrictions: Gatherings are restricted to your ‘family unit.’

Organized athletic activities are suspended.

Dining is exclusively grab-and-go.

The libraries are closed, but contactless book pick-up is available.

Freeman Athletic Center remains closed.

Residence halls, program houses and wood-frame houses are open only to their residents.

Students are not to leave and return to campus other than for essential trips (e.g., to the doctor or pharmacy). Students who have petitioned and received permission to remain on campus over break may still do so. These students are encouraged to take a test on November 24. Testing will be closed from Nov. 25–30 for Thanksgiving. If during this time, students remaining on campus become ill or are concerned about a COVID exposure, they should contact Health Services at 860-685-2470. Testing will resume on campus on December 2 and will operate on a reduced schedule: Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. All students and employees on campus will test once per week. Cabinet members will continue to work with staff to determine positions that are needed on campus for student and faculty support and for other University needs. As always, it is critical that everyone follow the COVID safety guidelines at all times, including mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home when sick. Thank you for your continued cooperation to keep our community safe. We will update you as necessary. Sincerely, Rick Culliton Dean of Students Chair, Pandemic Planning Committee

Email to ResLife staff from Maureen Isleib (Nov. 20):

Hey everyone, Hopefully, you’ve all received and read the email below from Dean Rick. For those residents who are not staying over winter break, please encourage them to vacate campus as quickly and safely as they can. More importantly for people who are on campus, it’s critical that everyone be vigilant with the safety measures Dr. Tom has been repeating all semester: wear a mask, wash hands frequently and maintain 6 ft distance whenver possible. The additional measures of remote learning, grab and go meals, and not going into a residence other than one’s own will further reduce potential transmission. If you remember from your job descriptions, there may be times that you are expected to “Be available during emergencies to assist in assuring the safety and security of residents… This means that while other students may be encouraged to vacate campus, ResLife student staff are required to remain at Wesleyan to assist in community response.” Now more than ever, your residents need you to be a strong, calming presence in your community, and to ensure that everyone is being compliant with community expectations. If you feel that you have unique circumstances that necessitate and early departure, please check in with your area coordinator. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for your residents. Despite the recent uptick in positive COVID cases on campus, most of them can be attributed to a single event, and over all Wesleyan has really done an amazing job of staying healthy. Much of this is a reflection of the work you have all been doing. Those of you assisting with closing, I look forward to seeing you all on Wednesday. THose of you staying after Wednesday, I hope we can continue to provide a safe environment of ryou and others staying on campus. Everyone else, I wish you safe travels and a restful and healthy break with your families.

