WE’RE GETTING VACCINATED

Let it be known that at approximately 4:21 PM on March 31st, 2021, the entire student body of Wesleyan University could be heard giving a collective sigh of relief.

Why, you may ask? Well I am pleased to announce (drum roll please)…

They’re vaccinating all on-campus students.

It’s just a quick trip to Wesportal and a click on the bright red “Schedule COVID-19 Vaccination” at the top of your screen. From there fill out the form and presto, you’re good to go! Now all you have to do is wait in agony for the next 24 days, 16 hours, and 12 minutes!

But hey, who’s counting?

So hop to it, and happy vaccinating my friends!

Read the text of the all campus email after the break:

Dear students, We are pleased to announce that, through a partnership between Wesleyan and the Community Health Center (CHC), every student currently studying on campus will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 24 or April 25. As you likely know, Connecticut residents aged 16 and older are eligible starting tomorrow, April 1 to schedule appointments. Parking Lot V at 75 Vine Street, which currently holds a vaccination clinic operated by the CHC, will serve as a walk-through vaccination site to administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to register for your vaccination on Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). However, you will need to register through the vaccine registration link in WesPortal. Students, who are studying remotely, in isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic are not eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccines will be administered between 8:30 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. Twenty-eight appointments will be available every 10 minutes throughout the day. When registering for an appointment, please be sure to enter correctly your WesID and Wesleyan email address. You will need to bring your WesID and the printed and completed pre-vaccine questionnaire with you on the day of your appointment. Because the clinic needs to prepare and plan for a specific number of vaccine doses, it is critical that you arrive promptly at your scheduled appointment time. To avoid congestion, please do not accompany your friends to their appointments if you do not have an appointment at that time. We are very much looking forward to administering the vaccine to all students who wish to receive it. The University encourages everyone to consider the important public health benefits of receiving this vaccine. Of course, even after many of us are vaccinated, it will remain critical that we continue to follow the guidelines outlined in the COVID Code of Conduct, and consult the Keep Wes Safe website for the latest updates. Thank you, as always, for your care and attention in keeping our community safe.

