Unofficial Orientation 2021: Middletown Outings

Toto, we’re not in Bushwick anymore. You’ve now left the comfort of deep Brooklyn, as they call it, for the not-so-dissimilar milieu of Wesleyan. Just kidding, a vast majority of Weskids are from not-Brooklyn, not-LA, and not-Bay-Area, although it might seem otherwise.

For all of you from those (wonderful) places, and all of you from other places, Middletown is different than those places (shocking!). It was once the largest city in Connecticut, circa pre-war-of-1812. Can your hometown claim that title? Nah. Unless you’re from Middletown, in which case you are probably way more qualified than me to write this post.

While Wesleyan is fine and there is usually never a shortage of things to do on campus, Middletown and the surrounding area truly have some wonderful gems that are worth knowing about as you settle in and look for things to do other than vape on Foss.

And if you’re really bold and somehow have an abundance of time before finals arrive, there’s some cool shit beyond the local area too. Here’s our 2021 Outing guide!

In Town

Wadsworth Falls State Park

Middletown is a city of around 40 square miles and 50,000 people. At the center of town life is Main Street, which flanks the Connecticut River and is full of restaurants, bars, shops, and more. Nestled in the Connecticut River Valley, there are also many hiking opportunities and natural habitats to explore, both in and around town. Here are some of the things you can do in town:

Brownstone Quarry Cliff Jumping in Portland

Beyond Middletown

Middletown has the benefit of good highway access. Sure, there’s a crap ton of traffic on Route 9 at rush hour, but otherwise, we’re about halfway between Hartford and New Haven. Hartford is about 25-30 minutes north on I-91, and New Haven is 30 minutes south. Just over the Arrigoni bridge, you’ll hit this mysterious land that Connecticut residents call “east of the river” (Portland, Glastonbury, etc.) To our west is Meriden, Cheshire, and Waterbury. You’ll see Cromwell, Berlin, New Britain, and Newington before heading north to Hartford. And southward, you’ll find Durham, Killingworth, East Haddam, woods, fields, and forests. (Head this way if you like cows, horses and getting lost on empty roads surrounded by lots of trees.) Small as this state is, there’s a lot you can go see.

Nightlife is almost always 21 and over, so if you’re ready for it, your best bet is in either Hartford or New Haven.

Hartford Nightlife: There are a few places in Hartford, but I’d recommend the Russian Lady or for some Spanish dancing, head to Casona. Trinity is in Hartford too–but don’t do that.

New Haven Nightlife: You’ll find a lot going on in New Haven. Check out Toad’s Place and Café Nine. And there’s always Yale.

Oh, and local LGBTQ folks will tell you that New Haven has a stronger LGBTQ community than Hartford does, but you’ll find events and LGBTQ nightlife in both cities. Check out the drag shows at Chez Est in Hartford, and as for New Haven, try 168 York Street Café. Google says they have “theme nights”; take this as you will. You’ll find Partners Café performing similar shenanigans in New Haven, too.

Less-local coffee and restaurants:

Breweries:

The three “Hartford” Breweries: Hog River, Thomas Hooker (Bloomfield), and Hanging Hills (Hartford). And then there’s Still Hill (Rocky Hill). If you feel like straying away from I-91, check out Witchdoctor Brewery (Southington).

Hiking/ Outdoors:

Close by:

Giuffrida Park in Meriden

Longer drive:

Satan’s Kingdom, Farmington River Tubing in New Hartford

If you’d rather hike in Middletown, there’s a trail guide for that.

Wildcat, the historic rollercoaster at Lake Compounce in Bristol

Connecticut Theme Parks:

Lake Compounce Theme Park , in Bristol, about 30 minutes away. They’ve got a water park, not to mention a few roller coasters: a wooden one among the oldest in the country, some superhero coasters, and one thrill ride takes you up the mountain. They’re open during Halloween too.

While we’re on Halloween, check out the Trail of Terror if you get the chance. Volunteers suit up every year to scare folks for a good cause, in the woods of Wallingford, which is about 30 minutes from campus. Tickets typically sell out. Opens September 29.

Theater:

Comedy:

Museums:

New Haven:

Peabody Museum . Mostly, it’s a bunch of gigantic bones that resemble ancient animal bodies. Worth a look. There’s other museums at Yale too.



Hartford:

Other nearby:

New Britain Museum of American Art . New Britain, “the Hardware City” is just 20 minutes up route 9. This museum boasts a spectacular September 11 piece, and the artist occasionally gives a talk on it during September. Free entry on Saturday mornings. While you’re in New Britain, visit “ Little Poland ” (Broad Street) for some authentic Polish cuisine. The Hill Stead Museum in Farmington. Historic building. They have art. If you’re here over the summer, their Sunken Garden Poetry Festival is worth checking out.



Not-so-nearby:

Mystic Seaport . Fish. Sharks. Dolphins. Manatees. Butterflies.

Mashantucket Pequot Museum . And while you’re driving down in Pequot (and/or Mohegan) territory, the casinos are hard to miss.

Other Connecticut oddities:

Lastly, September-October is fair season in Connecticut. We’ve got a lot of country fairs happening, and some of them bring in some interesting headliners. The closest ones are the Durham Fair, Berlin Fair, Portland Fair and the Guilford Fair. Lots of interesting things to see: tractor pulls, livestock, people who exist outside of Middletown, etc.

And though it happens in Massachusetts, if you’re not from New England, you can get a taste of this place during September at the Big E. It’s a pretty big deal.

Oh, and if you’d like to see what some (former) theater majors do in their spare time, or perhaps make use of the Wesleyan Costume Shop, the Connecticut Renaissance Faire is open on the weekends in the fall. It’s happening in Lebanon, and it’s almost an hour away from campus, but if you have the time, it’s a lot of fun.

Bring it AROUND TOWN

Seriously, get the fuck off campus. It’s really healthy to give some geographical context to your Wesleyan experience. Getting off campus will not only clear your head, but it will also inform your academics, your activism, your newfound privilege as an (elite) college student, and your tummy. So bring your booty (monetary or bodily) around town, or outside it, and get invested in your new locale.

Don’t Frown

Have fun here! Taking a trip off campus is a great way to cement some friendships, make new friends, or even just to have some alone time. Once the school year gets going, do get on the Outing Club’s listserv. They plan outings for every weekend of the semester and are super accessible and friendly.

If you have anything to add to this list, drop it in the comments or send an email to staff[at]wesleying[dot]org and we’ll try to keep this list up to date.

