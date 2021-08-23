Unofficial Orientation 2021: Middletown Eating

This is an updated repost of michelle’s repost of sophie’s repost of maya‘s repost. Please note: this is by no means an exhaustive list of eating options in Middletown, as this perfunctory Yelp search will show you. Feel free to add your own recommendations in the comments!

Middletown has so many fantastic dining options that at first you might feel like this turtle: faced with an almost insurmountable mountain of deliciousness. Much like the above turtle, though, you’ve got to start somewhere. We’re here to give you a head start.

From coffee-shop casual to awkward-family-dinner upscale, there’s food in Middletown for every occasion. This is our guide to some of the best places to eat in town. Prices are on a $ to $$$ scale. Also worth noting is that a lot of Middletown restaurants accept Middletown Cash, so save up some of that laundry money for your dining excursions. Wesleyan also provides a nifty guide to restaurants in and around Middletown, if you need more guidance (though theirs doesn’t come with student feedback and that special Wesleying flair)! Read all of our food list after the jump!

Note: Due to COVID-19, most places now offer takeout as an option, or have gotten rid of indoor dining entirely. Check a restaurant’s website before going!

Diner/American



O’Rourke’s Diner: American Diner, $$$

Family-run since 1941 and still going strong, O’Rourke’s is the place to go for the ultimate hangover cure a damn good brunch and a bustling, friendly atmosphere. With a vast menu of omelets, pancakes, and other breakfast delicacies to choose from, you can’t go wrong—unless you try to order the Graduation Omelet, which is reserved for Wes grads only. Hang in there! The place is fairly small and is only open from 6AM to 3PM, so you should plan ahead and be prepared to wait a bit to get a table. Located on the North End of Main Street, it’s a bit of a walk from campus, but you’ll be happy for the trek back once you’ve inevitably eaten too much.

Athenian: diner, $$

Sometimes you just really need a diner, and sometimes you really need a diner at 4 in the morning. Athenian provides that vital resource. I can vouch for Athenian’s great food and service in the daylight hours, but as pyrotechnics sagely noted in the past: “4am trips to Athenian for milkshakes and gravy-fries is something every Wes kid should experience.” You’ll need a car to get there, since it’s located up Washington Street, but the wide selection of diner food that awaits you there is worth the ride.

The Hop Knot: ‘American’ style, $$

Pretzels! Stuffed pretzels, dipping pretzels (and the sauces!), pretzel sandwiches, and dessert pretzels, too. It’s one of the more popular bars at the south end of Main Street, not far from Metro Movies. They’ve got trivia on Monday nights, and various other events. They also have a stash of board games available for customers to play. This place can get busy at night, especially on weekends. Have fun!

Coffee Shop

Klekolo: coffee shop, $

Conveniently located on Court Street just off Main, Klekolo is a neat little place with a bit of an edgier atmosphere than your run-of-the-mill coffee shop. It’s home to a fantastic selection of fair-trade coffees and pastries. I’ll let this “rabid coffee addict” from last year’s post tell it like it is: “Klekolo is the salvation of students who can’t choke down Usdan coffee without spiking it love a good cup of free trade coffee for about a dollar a cup. Klekolo offers Starbucks-esque extras (amaretto shot in your mocha, anyone?) but their simple cup of joe is better than anything you’ll find in Middletown. Common patrons include a recent Connecticut politician, local artists, disaffected mid-twenties with piercings (not yet confirmed if these are Wes grads) and an ambitious Middletown chess club. Caution: cash only.”

Brew Bakers: coffee shop and brunch place, $$

Brew Bakers is located on South Main street, offering sandwiches, bagels, all-day breakfast, and something called an omelette sandwich?? It tends to be pretty popular for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, especially among Wesleyan students, so be prepared for a bit of a line.

Sweet Harmony Café and Bakery: coffee shop and brunch place, $$

Sweet Harmony, like Klekelo, is where you go for coffee that’s not whatever Pi Cafe is serving. Sweet Harmony has an extensive menu of sandwiches, salads, and obviously desserts and baked goods, which makes it a good brunch stop if you’re trying to avoid the Brewbakers lines.

Perk on Main: coffee and crepes, $$, Middletown Cash

A personal favorite, Perk on Main is a great place to grab a coffee, smoothie, or any of their many sweet and savory crepe offerings. They recently moved to a bigger location, which seems to have cut down on their lines! And it takes Middletown Cash! Unlike most coffee places around, Perk is open until 8 PM daily, making it a great date-night stop for dinner or dessert. Perk advertises itself as being “socially and environmentally conscious,” boasting that they “purchase 100% Wind Energy for its long term sustainability,” “generate the same amount of garbage as an average single family home,” and “donate our coffee grounds to local gardens and farms.” They also have a food truck location called Perk on Wheels in the Durham Dari Serve parking lot from 7 AM to 2 PM daily if you’re looking to get a bit farther off-campus!

Story and Soil Coffee: breakfast and coffee, $$

The replacement for grown (gone but not forgotten, how could we forget those outrageous prices) in the RJ Julia bookstore, Story and Soil Coffee is a coffee shop running with slightly more college-appropriate costs than its predecessor. They have your standard coffee offerings, as well as sandwiches, salads, and breakfast options. I’m pretty sure they’re super new so I don’t know if anyone has really tried their stuff yet.

Thai

Typhoon: Thai, $$

Typhoon caters a lot of small Wesleyan events and student-group functions, so you’ll probably be eating their food sometime in the near future, even if you don’t go to their restaurant on Main Street. Everything I’ve had from there has been really good; you certainly can’t go wrong with their Pad Thai. I’d recommend eating at the restaurant, too: it’s a huge space with lots of tables and a fairly laid-back atmosphere. For those of you who are 21+, it’s also worth noting Typhoon is BYOB for $1, so it can be a cheaper option if you’re trying to have a glass of wine or beer with your dinner!

Thai Gardens: Thai, $$, Middletown Cash

One of the most popular Thai restaurants in Middletown, Thai Garden has affordable prices, a kick-ass Pad Thai, and (reportedly) a free Thai iced-tea drink if you present a WesID. Middletown Cash is accepted here, so use your card for this instead of laundry, which is really less fun than Panang curry.

Vietnamese

Pho 170: Vietnamese/Thai $

Pho 170 offers both Thai and Vietnamese cuisine in this no-frills restaurant. The seating is pretty limited, but reviews show that the pho is worth the wait! Also, the menu is definitely at a student-friendly price-point, so you don’t have to splurge to get a break from the Wesleyan campus food offerings or cooking.

Japanese

Hachi: Japanese, $$

Hachi (literally the Japanese word for ‘eight’) serves a standard array of reasonably priced sushi, hibachi, and other Japanese fare. The interior is cozy and welcoming, though there might be a wait on weekends or holidays (especially family weekends). Definitely an affordable alternative to Mikado, if you’re looking for Japanese cuisine.

Mikado: Japanese, $$$

Mikado is an underground but upscale place just off of Main Street near Exit 16 (the door is in the back of the buildings on Main Street) that offers an extensive variety of sushi and other Japanese food like udon, soba, and tempura. The booths are pretty comfortable and good for larger parties, but this is not exactly a regular destination for an easy meal. While everything is high quality and well done, the prices are a little prohibitive on a college budget. Maybe a nice place for a date, a fancy birthday celebration, or to make your parents take you out on Homecoming weekend.

Moonlight Sushi Bar and Grill: Japanese/Asian Fusion, $$, Middletown Cash

Moonlight is another student favorite, with menu items spanning sushi, hibachi, Bento boxes, and Japanese curry. They’re conveniently located on Main Street with the lower level of the restaurant opening into Metro Square (home of Metro Movies and Metro Spirits, if you’re looking for a complete night on the town). You can sit upstairs for the hibachi grill, or downstairs for the full menu and sushi bar. And don’t forget to bring your WesCard—you can use Middletown Cash at Moonlight!

Fujiya Ramen: Ramen, $$

Fujiya Ramen opened in August 2017 and has quickly become a favorite among Wesleyan students and Middletown residents alike! The restaurant, which serves lunch and dinner, makes Tokyo-style ramen with ingredients imported from Japan. The bowls are huge, the broth is flavorful, and there’s plenty of options for getting exactly what you’re in the mood for. I went here for my birthday last year and it was great.

Himalayan

Tibetan Kitchen: Himalayan/Nepalese, $$

Apparently people who live in the surrounding area have noted that Tibetan Kitchen is a good spot for “sightings of Wesleyan students.” And for good reason — the place is incredibly popular among us college-age whippersnappers and has proved since it opened in 2011 to be home to some of the best food on Main Street. Tibetan food is pretty hard to describe if you’ve never had it, and I’m not really going to try to do so. There are lots of curries, soups, spicy things, and a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes, but honestly, just check it out yourself. They’re also cash-only, so stop by an ATM before you head out there.

Indian

Tandoor: Indian style, $$, Middletown Cash

Tandoor provides quality Indian food at reasonable prices (which you can use your Middletown Cash on). You can order takeout or delivery by phone or online, which is super convenient. I’d also recommend going there for a sit-down meal, though; the restaurant itself offers good service and a fairly quiet and peaceful atmosphere. I’ve only been there for dinner, but apparently their lunch buffet is pretty good, too.

Udupi Bhavan: Indian/vegetarian, $$

Udupi Bhavan offers a fully vegetarian menu of food from the Udupi region of India. Located at 749 Saybrook Road, it’s about a 10-minute drive from campus. I keep hearing great things about this place, but I’ve never been there myself. A quick scan of the menu revealed a lot of delicious-looking options for reasonable prices, but if anyone wants to elaborate more than I can on the restaurant itself, by all means do so in the comments.

Haveli India: Indian, $$

Haveli is probably one of the best restaurants in Middletown, and has one of the best reputation among students. Good Indian food is necessary for many of us to even make it through the semester, and Haveli is pretty well priced, which makes it the go-to catering option for a lot of events at Wesleyan. Haveli is a sit-down Indian restaurant about a ten-minute drive from campus down South Main St. The restaurant itself is a very warm and cozy set of dining rooms in an old little inn right on the road. They also serve a lunch buffet matching their dinner for quality, which is saying a lot. You can look at about $15 or $20 dollars per person all told, depending how many you bring along with you (protip for amateur group eaters: the more people you bring, the less it costs, and a good way of ordering Indian is ordering one less dish than you have in your party). Don’t worry about being hungry: it’s lot of food and almost no one finishes their plate. Don’t forget to order naan.

Mexican

La Boca: Mexican style, $$

Middletown is filled with delicious places to get your fill. La Boca is one of the more popular restaurants, and rightfully so: the more Americanized Mexican food is good, and the ambiance too. Their lunch specialties are killer, and although their dinner options are a little more pricey, the selection is not to be scoffed at, and apparently their burritos are quite filling. And don’t forget the wide assortment of drinks. They changed to a nice new location on Main Street, with more space for activities like in-house music performances. As a bonus, La Boca regularly hosts fun events during the week, such as open mike nights and Trivia Tuesday on (you guessed it) Tuesday nights. They have karaoke on Sunday nights, too.

Italian/Pizza

Luce: Italian style, $$$

I’ve eaten at Luce twice. The first time, I got dinner with my family and the families of both my roommates (yes, I lived in a forced triple my freshman year, and yes, the dinner was sufficiently awkward). The second time was a few months later, when a bunch of my hallmates and I dressed up and set out to have a “fancy” evening. The food was very good, as far as I can remember, and worth the fairly expensive prices. If you’re looking for a nice Italian place to go on a date, or to take your folks when they come to visit, this is definitely an option to consider.

Mondo: Gourmet pizza, $$$, Middletown Cash

Mondo is a short walk away from campus and a good use of your time and Middletown Cash. When you’re tired of ordering Dominos pizza, Mondo has the more gourmet alternative— which also means it’s sort of pricey. Bring a few friends along, however, and it’s totally worth it: I recommend splitting a few of the smaller pizzas, mixing up between the Mondo Bianco (white sauce pizza with spinach or broccoli covered with ricotta & mozzarella, garlic and fresh basil) and something of your own creation (sun dried tomato tastes good on everything). I have friends who like their paninis and pastas, but I go there to get my pizza on. If you have a large party, you might want to reserve a table because they often get pretty busy. This is another favorite for catering events, so you can look forward to department events and evening meetings with Mondo.

Amici: Italian style, $$$

Just like Luce, Amici offers nice Italian food for a slightly lower price without as strict of a dress code. You’ve got your salads, your paninis, chicken and veal dishes, steaks, a good selection of seafood, and pasta pasta pasta out the wazoo. Amici is located on Main St near the Police Station and the other dozen restaurants in that area. According to my sources, Amici’s bread basket is to die for. They also have a large outdoor seating area, which is very pleasant on the few warm summer/spring nights we get to experience in New England.

Empire Pizza: Italian/Pizza, $$, Middletown Cash

Empire Pizza offers another pizza option that’s not Dominos, though I have not actually eaten here. It’s worth noting that in addition to pizza, they also serve burgers, salads, and sandwiches. Probably the most notable thing about Empire is that they take Middletown Cash, but y’all should definitely try it out and report back in the comments or by emailing staff[at]wesleying[dot]org so we can have better info for next year’s post!

Krust: Pizza/bourbon bar, $$

With two sections (a noisy bar room and a slightly-less-noisy second room), this North End establishment is a fun and tasty option for fresh-made woodfire pizza (much better than Usdan pizza, that’s for sure). There are lots of creative pizza options at Krust, so definitely venture beyond your classic cheese or pepperoni if you visit. Krust is also open late (offering food service until at least 11 PM each night and bar service until at least 1 AM daily), which is rare for Middletown restaurants. I’ve made a few late-night Krust runs after seeing a Second Stage show or other times when I’m just craving a late-night snack that’s not Usdan’s Late Night. I’d definitely recommend a visit!

OSA: Italian small plates, $$$

OSA boasts an extensive bar selection and locally sourced modern Italian food. They have small plates, salads, and larger entree options. It’s owned by the same people who own Krust. It’s definitely outside of the average college student’s budget, so probably save it for when your parents come visit or for, like, a really fancy date. I haven’t been, but from looking at the website I can say that the food and atmosphere look really nice!

Dessert

NoRA Cupcake Company: dessert, $

With deliciously elaborate cupcake flavors ranging from PB&J to Strawberry Peach Lemonade to Mexican Wedding Cake, the NoRA store (located next to O’Rourke’s on the North End) is a fun place to snag the perfect dessert. Even if you don’t make it to the store, you’re sure to encounter “Lil’ NoRA,” the company’s decked-out cupcake truck, parked on William Street on weekend nights. You can even vote for the truck’s weekly flavor selections. Nothing like some good cupcake democracy.

Check out their Facebook page to see what’s on the menu for the day/start drooling in advance.

0 Degree: dessert, $$

This restaurant is hugely popular with Wes students after just a few years on Main Street. In addition to bubble tea, 0 degree serves a very particular (and aesthetically pleasing) kind of dessert—Rolled Thai Ice Cream. The ice creams come in a variety of flavors, my favorite being a Banana-Nutella mixture called Chunky Monkey. Aside from it’s shape, this Thai street food distinguishes itself from regular ice cream in that it isn’t sickly sweet or sugary. I, personally, like this attribute about the food because it means I can eat a lot of it without feeling too gross; however, if you are someone with a die-hard sweet tooth you can satisfy your cravings by adding a bunch of awesome toppings like Graham Crackers, gummy bears, and whipped cream.

Durham Dari Serve: ice cream/frozen yogurt, $

While this Connecticut establishment is a bit farther off-campus than most other places on this list (and has a frustratingly-spelled name), it’s well-worth the 12-minute drive down South Main Street/CT-17 S to this classic ice cream stand in Middletown’s neighboring town, Durham! You can enjoy one of dozens of hard-serve flavors or classic soft-serve offerings in massive servings (I’ve never needed more than the massive “one-scoop” cone). Just be sure to bring cash, as the Dari Serve is cash only, and it would be tragic to trek all the way down just to return empty-handed! Check their Facebook page for hours before you head out, as the Dari Serve closes up shop every winter when the weather starts feeling like the frozen treats they offer. I particularly recommend a Dari Serve stop as a study break during spring finals or on the way to/from a Miller’s Pond outing.

Misc.

Steamed: dumplings and bubble tea, $$

Steamed opened a couple years ago just off Main Street, and serves dim sum and boba. They have a lot of varieties of tasty dumplings and their teas are very Instagram-ready. It can get a little pricy, but I would recommend going with friends and getting an assortment of different dishes to share, which will cut down on the cost and maximize variety. Although I haven’t gone since before the pandemic, I enjoyed the couple meals I had there, and would definitely recommend!

It’s Only Natural Restaurant: vegan, $$$, Middletown Cash

It’s Only Natural (ION) is a 100% vegan restaurant on Main Street, and as a non-vegan, I can confidently say that it’s worth a visit no matter what your diet. Its menu boasts an impressive selection of creative vegetarian dishes, using plenty of locally-sourced ingredients. It’s on the pricey side, but it’s an enticing alternative to your WesWings seitan burger or the Usdan vegan station. You should also check out the It’s Only Natural Market, a health food supermarket across the street from the restaurant’s new location. Both the restaurant and market accept Middletown Cash, too!

Neon Deli: Deli, $

Neon Deli is not technically part of Wesleyan University, but it’s practically an institution, and most likely the most-frequented non-Wes non-mobile food option. Located at the corner of Cross and Vine streets (across from Freeman Athletic Center, practically on campus) and offers subs/sandwiches and a fair array of grocery-type items. Pro tip: Lobster roll. Even if you’re not eating in (seating is limited and it’s not exactly a dining atmosphere), a lot of people come here to get cooking supplies they can’t get/don’t want to pay for at WesShop. The building in which the deli resides is owned by Wesleyan (the abandoned store to the right used to be Club Liquors but closed a several years ago). The university had planned to turn the whole building into an expanded WeShop, but it seems those plans have been shelved for the time being. Some Neon Deli history, courtesy of The Argus. (2013: After a bunch of debate and Wesleyan community outcry, the WSA has withdrawn its proposed tobacco ban resolution, which would ban the sale of tobacco on Wesleyan-owned property, mainly Neon Deli. The Deli is the closest place for students to get cigarettes, and a poll sent out the student body came back with 64% in favor of dropping the ban. If you smoke, you’re welcome. Read more in this Argus article.)

Eli Cannon’s Tap Room: Restaurant-bar, $$$

I’ve got to leave this to gabzalot to explain: “For those of you over 21 (especially those who love beer, but even for those who don’t), this place is yet another must. Located at the end of the downtown area, it’s a slight walk away from campus, but well worth the trip. Throughout the year, this place rotates through dozens of different ales in order to always have the 36 freshest ones available to you, many of which you have probably never heard of. Their extensive and ever-changing tap menu tells you where each beer is from and what style it is to help you out. And if you’re still unsure of what (or how) to pick a beer, just ask a waiter and they’ll hook you up with something really good. And what really makes the place is the fabulous indoor decor and the back outdoor patio, so be sure to check both the inside and the outside out. It’s this sort of place that makes being 21 really worth your while…”

That’s about the North and South of it, folks. You have four years to explore all of Middletown’s diverse and really quite wonderful, locally-owned restaurants, and there are plenty that even we haven’t covered. Feel free to help add to our list, but this should start you off pretty nicely. Happy eating!

