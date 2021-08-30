A Wesleying Goodbye

Hello Class of 20infinity. It has been a pleasure serving you from your Unofficial Orientation to your ThesisCrazy, and providing this space as a platform for Wesleyan-centric bitching and memery. Please note that this blog will be dissolved on August 31 in keeping with the new policy to archive Wesleyan media that does not comply with the University’s desire to avoid criticism and mockery. We encourage you to utilize other platforms for engagement, including our main University channels and other safe enough spaces. Thank you.

Lol jk. But at this point we wouldn’t even be surprised if they did shut us down. RIP WesAdmits, you will be forever in our hearts.

