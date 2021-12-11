Procrastination Destination: Get Baked (Goods)

It’s that time of year again! The weather is getting colder, the days are getting (painfully) shorter, and we’re all drowning in finals. That means it’s time for Procrastination Destination! Keep checking in all during reading period and finals for fun Wesleying articles to help you do anything but your work. If you can’t get enough of our current offerings, feel free to check out past Procrastination Destination posts here.

The first way you can procrastinate is by coming to the Wesleying fundraising bakesale! Wesleying is entirely student run and receives no funding from the university, meaning we are a truly independent publication (not beholden to you, Mikey Roth). We pay a monthly fee to keep this blog up and running, and we need your help to keep doing that! So come by the Exley Lobby between 8pm and 11pm on Sunday, December 12 to get some cheap, tasty baked goods made just for you by your very own Wesleying writers and editors. We hope to see you there!

