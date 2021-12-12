Procrastination Destination: Buzzfeed Edition

Hello fellow procrastinators! While it may be easy as hell to procrastinate, sometimes the regular ol’ routine (switching between snapchat, youtube, and instagram) can get slightly boring, so I’m here to switch things up…we’re adding buzzfeed to the mix. Enjoy my favorite quizzes, lads, as they’re sure to swallow up at least twenty minutes of your time:
- Pretend To Be An Interior Designer And We’ll Reveal If You Belong In “Twilight” Or “Harry Potter”
- 2021 TV Shows Watched It Skipped It Quiz
- Here Are 36 Movies I Just Never Stopped Thinking About – Lets See How Many You’ve Actually Seen
- “Beauty And The Beast” 30th Anniversary Trivia Quiz – BuzzFeed
Belle seen here enjoying our bake sale treats
Good luck quizzing my friends! And, as always, good luck with finals (though with all the studying you’re evidently doing, I’m sure you don’t need it).
(Visited 55 times, 3 visits today)