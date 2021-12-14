Procrastination Destination: IT’S INTERNET RABBIT HOLE TIME!!

By now, we’re at the final day of reading period,and the anxiety of upcoming deadlines for papers and exams are approaching with alarming speed. Treat yourself to a break by falling down any of these wonderful holes in the internet, guaranteed to keep you entertained and engaged for hours.

Internet K-hole – A series of photos from the 70s and 80s that will transport youto a different world. The pictures start to become familiar yet eerie the further you scroll, and the supply will never end. I fell down the internet K-hole even just while writing this article.

The Rotten Library – an alternative wikipedia for the stranger parts of the internet, including articles on cryptozoology, flaming carrots, hollow earth, and so many other things you probably have never even heard of. You’ll just have to see for yourself.

The Useless Web – a fantastically useless button that will take you to a new random link on the internet every time you click it. My personal favorite is the eel slap, which you can eventually discover for yourself if you click the button enough times.

Subreddit r/conspiracy – This subreddit will lead you down a slippery slope of conspiracy theories, some just emerging, and others continuing the conversation of ideas that have existed for decades.

A gallery of the best finds on Google Earth – try to find them yourself!

The Editing Room – a collection of movie scripts that have the plotholes and mistakes pointed out. Find your favorite movie to have your mind blown!

Geoguessr – A ridiculously fun game that drops you in a random google earth location and using context clues from the picture, you guess on a map where you think you are and see how close you got to the actual location.

Happy scrolling!

