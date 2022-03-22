It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year: ThesisCrazy Time!

Hopefully this isn’t you right now

It’s that time of year again! The days are getting longer, the weather is (sort of) getting warmer, and theses are almost due. In our annual Wesleying tradition, we want to hear about them! Seniors, come claim you 5 minutes of fame (in the form of a 10-15 minute interview) and tell us about your topic, your process, and the trials and tribulations that led to this point. And definitely tell us about your definitely-not-drunken plans for April 14th!

Fill out this form and a writer will reach out to you to set up an interview! And if you want a great way to procrastinate, look through the ThesisCrazy archives here, and see each year’s worth of interviews below:

2010: Here here here here here

Here here here here here 2011: Here (We dropped the ball on this one)



Here (We dropped the ball on this one) 2012: Here here here here

Here here here here 2013: Here here here here here here

Here here here here here here 2014: Here here here here here here

Here here here here here here 2015: Here here here here here here

Here here here here here here 2016: Here here here here here here here here here (2016 was a record year with 40 interviews aka 1/3 of all thesis writers)

Here here here here here here here here here (2016 was a record year with 40 interviews aka 1/3 of all thesis writers) 2017: Here here here here here here here here here here (and the celebration here; 2017 was also a record year with 45 interviews!)

Here here here here here here here here here here (and the celebration here; 2017 was also a record year with 45 interviews!) 2018 : here here here here here here here here here here here here here here (and here’s the celebration; 2018 was another record year with 48 interviews!)

: here here here here here here here here here here here here here here (and here’s the celebration; 2018 was another record year with 48 interviews!) 2019 : here here here here here here here here here (and the celebration here)

: here here here here here here here here here (and the celebration here) 2020 : here here here here here here here here here here here here here here (no celebration b/c of COVID)

: here here here here here here here here here here here here here here (no celebration b/c of COVID) 2021: here here here

Here’s the link to the form one more time!

(Visited 79 times, 7 visits today)