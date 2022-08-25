Unofficial Orientation 2022: Health Resources

This is an update of the re-written, re-edited, and re-updated repost from 2018 which was a repost from 2017, although ~health things~ have remained (basically) the same. The original is an updated version of a post originally written by Catherine MacLean ’14 which appeared on Wesleying. It also includes a section on resources for survivors of sexual assault by Ryden Nelson ’16 and Chloe Murtagh ’15 and a section on the new support groups run by WeSupport by Veronica Harrington ’17.

This is part of our 2021 Unofficial Orientation Series. A quick reminder that you can check out the welcome post here and past years’ series here.

Whether you’re a prefrosh or about to start your last semester at Wesleyan you will learn something new from this post (unless you’re a health center pro).

If you think you’re going to make it through four years of a liberal arts education without once having to find some medical support do I have news for you. This guide is made with the help of some very knowledgeable people on campus, most who have already graduated. We have gone through the post and updated everything that needs updating so you can save yourself at least a little trouble when it comes to navigating the terrain that is the Wesleyan Medical Services. Before we begin let me stress the need to wash your hands.

Physical Health

On-campus your go-to resource is the Davison Health Center. Staffed with nurses and doctors, you can schedule an appointment (STRONGLY preferred) or walk-in if you have an emergent need during business hours, and they are available by phone after hours. They can do basic tests and offer vaccines, prescriptions, and other services. They also have free cold/flu care packs that you can pick up! All visits and services will be billed directly to private and university-sponsored insurance. Services that cannot be charged to insurance will go directly to your student account. You should be offered the choice to have laboratory services billed to your student account rather than to insurance (called “client billing” at the Health Center). These student account charges will be labeled to protect confidentiality (i.e. STI tests will be billed to your student account as “miscellaneous fee” from the Health Center).

As of Fall 2020, the health center now uses a Student Health Portal to manage appointments and send messages between doctors and students. It’s also where all your medical forms can be filled out, including the all important COVID vaccine record. Get that shot folks!!!

Fun fact: Wesleyan? More like Sex-leyan. The health center has a bunch of !!!free!!! sexual health things, including condoms, dental dams, and lube. It’s not your vegan, gluten-free, or otherwise fancy protection, but it’s free. Your RA will try to put out a bag of them in the bathrooms or the hallway, but you are all still children and someone WILL make water balloons out of those condoms. You don’t want to be unprepared if the ~time~ comes. Just please use protection…let’s just say that things…go around.

some more fun ;): Most regular latex condoms contain casein, which is made from milk protein, and/or glycerin, which is often made from animal fat. So if you’re vegan and allergic to latex, condoms aren’t gonna be your thing :/ so in this case, look into other lubricants–Vitamin E oil is definitely a sexy move–and other methods of contraception because ALL SEX SHOULD BE SAFE SEX :)

Off-campus, and for more serious needs, Middlesex Hospital is right down the street from campus. If you need to go to the ER, heed these tips (from experience): In serious emergencies always call 911 before calling Public Safety (9/10 times P-Safe will refer you to 911 or call 911 for you), take a friend with you, and be prepared for expensive ambulance fees (Wesleyan’s insurance covers a lot of the cost of a hospital visit, and there are free bed funds/financial support if you qualify, but a trip to the hospital can still get pretty pricey). The first ambulance ride is “free,” but there have been people who have ubered if it’s not an emergency. But remember, it’s best to be safe than sorry.

On the topic of alcohol: Wesleyan, administration, P-Safe, and all those looking out for us are very well aware that students are going to drink. You’re going to have to take an alcohol education course before coming to campus (AlcoholEdu) which will essentially teach you safe drinking. Evidently, not many people follow this the first few weekends every semester. In the case that you or a friend gets alcohol poisoning, or is hurt due to alcohol, know that the University won’t hold it against you. If you and a friend are drunk and someone needs to go to the hospital, don’t try to push it off. You will not get in trouble for calling P-Safe or Middlesex. Wes wants to make sure everyone is safe, and that starts with being responsible and calling for help when you need it.

Of course, the basics: eat well, get a reasonable amount of sleep every night (easier said than done, but really, sleep is super important), exercise, and take care of yourself. For concerns about nutrition, allergens, or food sensitivities, you can speak to the staff of the Davison Health Center, Sierra Fowler of the WesWell office at the Health Center, or the managers and nutritionist at Bon Appetit, who handle Wesleyan’s food service. Sierra Fowler in WesWell can also help with sleep habits, safer sex, and other health topics. WesWell has a group of students called Peer Health Advocates who can provide information and supplies and often facilitate programs on campus about a variety of health topics and habits.

The Freeman Athletic Center has a wide variety of athletic equipment and facilities that are open to all students for free, just check their hours. The website isn’t super clear at the moment, but it seems like students are going to have to continue to sign up to use the gym facilities just like they did last year. The Physical Education Department offers .25 credit classes in a variety of sports and activities (a great way to force yourself to workout if you’re like me and want to workout but “can never find any time”.) Intramural and club sports of all types will be advertised on campus and are a great way to make friends and get exercise. Also, WesBAM (Wesleyan Body and Mind) is the student-run exercise collective on campus. They offer affordable classes in yoga, zumba, cardio kickboxing, and other activities taught by certified student instructors on a per-class or semester basis.

If you are a student who has ongoing health needs, be sure to communicate with the Health Center and your class dean. They can be an invaluable resource. If your health might impact your participation or performance in the classroom, you should also contact the Disability Services Office to identify yourself, and plan to talk with your professors. In order for any sort of accommodation to be provided in class, official documentation must be on file with the University. Even if you’re not sure about what accommodations you want or need, get in touch with Dean Laura Patey, associate dean for student academic resources and the administrator of services for students with disabilities. She can help you determine what will help you and be a liaison to professors or ResLife.

In college, things are handled differently than in high school. A note from mom is not what you need to get you out of class. TRY your best not to miss class, but if you must, contact your professor first. Let them know that you won’t be making it to class and they might be more lenient. If your illness is serious, it definitely helps if you’ve been in touch with the Health Center or your class dean. It is entirely your responsibility to attend office hours or meet with a classmate to make up missed class content and work. Also be sure to ask if any announcements were made in class, which could involve changed due dates, extra office hours or other critical information.

If you so happen to be sick on the day an assignment is due, emailing a copy to the professor, or even dropping it off at their office, can go a long way. If you can hand it in, HAND IT IN. Many professors will not allow make-up exams, so be sure to check on their policies.

In short, advocate for yourself, be proactive and take care of yourself so that physical illness does not hinder your Wesleyan experience.

Mental Health

On-campus, Wesleyan’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) can provide a full complement of mental-health services. CAPS is staffed by psychologists and therapists and has one part-time practitioner who can prescribe medications if needed. The staff is trained in issues that commonly affect college students and is able to see students weekly, periodically, or just once. The sessions are covered by your tuition and completely confidential (unless, as is stipulated by law, you declare an intention to hurt yourself or others)..

8-to-8 is a free and confidential listening service staffed by specially trained students. They are available, counter intuitively, from 7 pm until 7 am by phone at 860-685-7789 or from 7 pm to 2 am online by instant messenger at wes8to8.com. (If you’re interested in volunteering, they hold interviews in the spring!)

In partnership with CAPS, a variety of student-run support groups have been held in past semesters, including those for grief, disordered eating, and general mental health. Look for those advertised on campus once the semester gets underway.

Finally, there are a number of licensed therapists in practice within walking distance from Wesleyan’s campus. Depending on your needs and your insurance coverage, one of these individuals may be the best fit. CAPS has a list on their website, and you may also be able to search your insurer’s website for this information.

If you are concerned about a friend, you can make an appointment with CAPS to discuss your concerns and do not need to disclose your friend’s name. In an emergency, you can contact an RA, PSafe, or the on-call CAPS clinician. Remember that in an emergency, your friend’s safety and the safety of others is of utmost concern.

In general, mental health is aided by the things that aid physical health: eating well, exercise, and sleep. Spending time with friends and building a comfortable, solid support network of trusted individuals is also important. The transition to college can be difficult and tumultuous, and it is not uncommon for students to find that they are struggling. There are so many resources available to students, and you are encouraged to seek them out if you feel you are in need of them.

If you are already facing mental health issues, or have in the past, do not be surprised if they reemerge or change during the transition to college, or later in your college career. Advocating for yourself, being proactive, and taking care of yourself can help make sure they do not stop you from having an enjoyable, successful, and meaningful time at Wesleyan.

Disability Resources

As stated above, in order for any sort of accommodation to be provided in class, official documentation must be on file with the University. Even if you’re not sure about what accommodations you want or need, get in touch with Dean Patey, Associate Dean for Student Academic Resources and the administrator of resources for students with disabilities. She is located at North College, Room 021/022, telephone x2332, lpatey[at]wesleyan[dot]edu. She holds office hours while classes are in session. She can help you determine what will help you, be a liaison to professors and ResLife and to CAPS or the Health Center (for mental health issues, physical disabilities and medical conditions that might require accommodation), and she is generally awesome!

Be sure this list of documents, including the Disabilities Services Notification Form, have been filled out and submitted. (Hopefully, if you’re looking for accommodation for the first semester, this is already done).

All professors are strongly advised to have a statement on their syllabus about disability accommodations. Plan to meet with your professors to discuss accommodations in the first week or so of classes. Open lines of communication are key! Most Wesleyan professors are very open to these types of conversations. The earlier that you can communicate with your professors about your needs, the better the needs can be met and the easier your time will be. Dean Patey can provide tips on how to go about doing this.

If you are a student coming to campus with any sort of physical health issue, mental health issue or disability, know that you are not alone. Many Wesleyan students are dealing with these issues, and many are doing it highly successfully. Those that are the most successful are almost always those who are the best self-advocates. Take the time to be knowledgeable about what you are facing, and the resources available to you. Don’t be afraid to share your experience with a supportive community, be it an established campus group or the students you meet in your hall.

To quote kitab:

I came to Wes with a more-complicated-than-average medical history, and I see an off-campus therapist while I’m at school. I have found the Health Center, CAPS, Deans, and student groups to be very helpful and my peers to be far more understanding, accepting, and supportive than I initially gave them credit for. My advice: keep your friends in the loop; they can be a vital support system. Don’t be afraid to try a bunch of therapist/doctors/etc. and pick the one you like the best. Keep needed information handy so you don’t have to search for it (I have one Word document with a summary of my health and all my medical contact info). Set aside time to care for yourself, from exercise, to have fun with friends, to setting up doctor’s appointments. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Resources for Survivors of Sexual Assault

Although it’s difficult to think about, it is also important to know the resources available to you if you are sexually assaulted. Here is a chart explaining how Wesleyan deals with sexual assault cases, more info is avaliable on page 25 of the student handbook. First and most importantly, take care of yourself. Call CAPS (888-999-5545), Davison Health Center (860-685-2470) or the Women and Families Center (888-999-5545) – located on Main Street in Middletown – at any time to talk to someone about your feelings and your options. Someone from Women and Families Center can escort you to Middlesex Hospital for evidence collection and treatment if this option is right for you. Public Safety can also provide you with a ride to Middlesex. Having evidence collected does not mean you must report to the police or to the school. The counselors at CAPS, the chaplains, and the other members of the Sexual Assault Response Team are always available to talk about experiences of sexual violence whether or not these experiences happened at Wesleyan.

If any of this seems wrong or incomplete, or there are new updates for this year, please let us know in the comments or by email at staff[at]wesleying[dot]org.

