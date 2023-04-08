ThesisCRAZY 2023!!!

Hey ya’ll! It’s that time of year again: readings seem impossible, pi cafe is downright sweltering, and tour groups magically appear on the days that are sunny but are noticeably absent when a cloud shows up. In other words, it’s April. Which means it’s also….

THESISCRAZY time!!!!

Theses are almost due and seniors, it’s time to claim your 5 minutes of fame(in the form of a 10-15 minute interview). Tell us about your topic, your process, and the trials and tribulations that led to this point. And definitely tell us about your definitely-not-drunken plans for April 14th!

Fill out this form and a writer will reach out to you to set up an interview! And if you want a great way to procrastinate, click the search bar and type thesiscrazy to look through our past articles!

Wishing you all the best of luck!!

